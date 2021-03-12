The new eviXscan 3D FinePrecision scanner is tiny but has large capabilities

eviXscan 3D FinePrecision scanner, from Evatronix, is an optical measuring device operating with a blue LED light source. The scanner, equipped with two fast, latest generation 8.9 Mpix cameras with CMOS matrices, is characterized by high accuracy reproduction of even the smallest elements of precision mechanics. FinePrecision technology enables an accurate measurement of the dimensions of the scanned object (accuracy better than 6 µm, repeatability less than 3 µm). The detail of the scans obtained results from high density of recorded points (more than 1200 points per square millimeter of the scanned surface). A single scan can collect measurement data from a volume of 120 mm x 60 mm x 45 mm.

The advantage of the eviXscan 3D FinePrecision scanner is its short scanning time. The combination of high-speed cameras and the modern DLP light projection system, whose signal triggers the cameras every time a new pattern is displayed, reduces the scan acquisition time to several hundred milliseconds.

FinePrecision scans with a high level of detail which is crucial when measuring elements of precision mechanics (micro rotors, small plastic elements made by injection molding, objects manufactured on CNC machines or by 3D printing). The scanner allows precise 3D scanning of sharp-edged tools or components. FinePrecision can also be used in the scanning of implants, in prosthetics as well as in jewelry manufacturing and in the watchmaking industry. Its precision enables its use in the optimization of the 3D printing process.

“Based on experience with our Heavy Duty scanners and discussions with our customers indicating areas where precise measurement and very detailed surface mapping was needed, we defined the requirements for a scanner that is a solution for these unfulfilled needs,” said Kamil Góra, product manager of 3D Scanners in Evatronix. “According to these requirements our R&D department developed a product ready to meet everyday challenges of metrology labs with measurement of fine mechanics objects. Using cameras and projector optimized specifically for our scanner, allowed us to offer a product adjusted to the needs of its future users, really a scanner "from engineers for engineers”.

eviXscan 3D FinePrecision can also be used in the field of predictive maintenance. The identification of microdamage to key components of production equipment (e.g. turbine blades) helps to prevent potential failures, which in turn reduces costs of downtimes.

Fine Precision scanner is available for demonstration and ordering now with first deliveries planned for the second half of March 2021.