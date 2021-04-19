Abbott’s Piccolo Occluder is focus of Episode 5 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

With this episode, Paul and Aimee delve into the incredible technology behind Abbott’s Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder, a 2020 R&D 100 Award winner. This is a self-expanding, wire mesh device that is inserted through a small incision in a newborn’s leg and guided through vessels to the heart. There, it fixes a problem called patent ductus arteriosus. Hear more about how this technology came to be — and how it’s working in the real world.