Additive manufactured cutting tool for precision machining is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Kennametal has developed a new class of additive manufactured tools using innovative lightweight structures to increase the stiffness-to-weight ratio, reducing mass and increasing machining performance for challenging applications. The innovative cutting tool was engineered with numerical refinement techniques and finite element analysis simulation. These techniques made it possible to easily create a complex, highly refined design that resembles natural structures and maximizes the specific stiffness for such large diameters. This novel approach was proven in real-life mass production, achieving a 50% reduction in machining time while significantly improving the tool handling and maintaining the demanding geometric and surface tolerances on the workpiece.