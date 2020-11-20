The Siemens Healthineers AI-Rad Companion Chest CT is a software assistant bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to help interpret computed tomography (CT) images. The AI-Rad Companion Chest CT is composed of three modules: Pulmonary, Cardiovascular and Musculoskeletal. The Pulmonary module offers an assessment of the lungs and airways, while the Cardiovascular and Musculoskeletal modules assess the function of the heart and vascular system around heart and bone health, respectively. It is the first application of Siemens Healthineers' family of AI-powered, cloud-based augmented workflows on the AI-Rad Companion platform. These AI-assisted workflows aim to reduce the burden of basic routine, repetitive tasks and may increase diagnostic precision when interpreting medical images. AI-Rad Companion Chest CT is designed to help radiologists interpret images faster and more accurately, and to reduce the time involved in documenting results. Teams of Siemens Healthineers scientists trained the underlying algorithms based on extensive clinical datasets from institutions around the world.