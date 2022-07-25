R&D 100 winner of the day: AI-Rad Companion Organs RT

Siemens Healthineers’ AI-Rad Companion Organs RT is a comprehensive intelligent software that performs automatic segmentation of organs-at-risk at the level of consensus-based contours on computed tomography images for radiation therapy planning in cancer patients.

Many of the most commonly cancer-impacted organs such as the prostate, lungs, colon, rectum and breasts are supported with automated contouring. AI-Rad Companion Organs RT offers high-quality contours at the level of consensus-based contours while potentially accelerating the contouring process. Such performance is achieved by leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) technology and a large amount of quality-assured and carefully annotated data. With the rise of cancer patients, automation offers excellent support in speeding up time-consuming routine tasks to free up resources and focus on more complex cases and patients. AI-Rad Companion Organs RT helps drive standardization across different individuals and institutions. A leap towards radiation therapy automation and faster therapy delivery for patients, where time can be a decisive factor.