Amazon, Apple and NVIDIA compete for GPU talent with salaries of $300k or more

Tech giants are assembling AI supercomputers of unprecedented scale. Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Elon Musk’s xAI are building clusters boasting 100,000 or more H100 GPUs, with xAI planning to double its Colossus system to 200,000 GPUs—including the upcoming H200 model. To put this in perspective, OpenAI reportedly trained GPT-4 using roughly 25,000 A100 GPUs, a chip that offers only a small fraction of the H100’s power. But behind this massive buildout, a quieter, yet equally intense battle is raging: the war for the specialized engineering talent capable of building and optimizing these AI behemoths.

Fueling this high-stakes competition for both end users and AI chip companies is a less-visible but critical resource: the scarce and highly sought-after engineers who can design and build the chips to power it all.

Late 2024 GPU and AI/ML talent market snapshot Senior performance engineers

$180,000 – $340,000 ML profiling specialists

$270,000 – $420,000 GPU architecture roles

$175,000 – $315,000 Based on a dataset of more than 500 U.S.- based organizations. Data collected on November 25, 2024

Companies are willing to pay a premium for GPU expertise, with top positions commanding compensation packages well over $300,000 annually — although many fetch substantially less. At NVIDIA, senior GPU system software engineers can earn up to $339,250, while Apple offers up to $312,200 for GPU Register Transfer Level (RTL) design engineers based on analysis of more than 500 public tech-focused job postings on November 25. (See average salaries for GPU job postings below.)

Amazon, through its subsidiary Annapurna Labs, is also upping its hardware game. Its Trainium platform, introduced in 2021, is a custom-designed accelerators specifically built for training deep learning models. Trainium2, which debuted in November 2023, offers up to four times faster training performance and three times more memory capacity compared to its predecessor, with improved energy efficiency to boot.

Bloomberg recently noted that the company is vying to loosen NVIDIA’s tight grip on the $100-billion-plus market for AI chips.

Microsoft and Alphabet are making similar moves to reduce their reliance on NVIDIA hardware, which remains in short supply.

A major challenge of building performant GPUs is not just the design but optimizing performance. As the Bloomberg article noted, “checking that the switch-over didn’t break anything can eat up hundreds of hours of engineers’ time.” In the dataset of open GPU-related positions, performance engineers had the highest median compensation. At leading chip manufacturers and tech giants, positions such as principal solution engineers and ML profiling specialists can fetch salaries ranging from $270,000 to over $400,000. Even mid-level positions such as GPU compiler performance engineers can command packages in the $160,000 to $240,000 range.

The following chart shows salary ranges of a range of position types — including those not specifically related to GPUs:

California remains a prominent hub for GPU-related jobs with other hubs in Seattle and Austin. Santa Clara hosts the highest concentration of top-paying positions ranging from $175,000 to over $400,000 across hardware, software, and ML specialties. Here are the top cities in the dataset:

Santa Clara, CA: Predominantly the hub for high-paying roles, especially for NVIDIA and Apple .

Predominantly the hub for high-paying roles, especially for and . Cupertino, CA: Significant presence of Apple roles.

Significant presence of roles. San Diego, CA: Key location for Qualcomm and Apple .

Key location for and . Foster City, CA: Companies like Zoox has positions here.

Companies like has positions here. Folsom, CA: Intel is a major employer although it plans on selling its Folsom campus but lease back a portion of it.

Software-focused GPU positions commanded similar ranges from $117,000 to $339,250, with NVIDIA leading in system software and networking roles.

Amazon & Annapurna Labs Job Snapshot System development engineer

$151,300 – $261,500/year Senior SoC functional modeling engineer

$175,000 – $420,000/year Sr. worldwide specialist, GenAI

$133,200 – $220,200/year Source: https://www.amazon.jobs/

The broader category covering AI and ML positions showed the highest compensation bands, with NVIDIA’s principal and management roles in Visual AI and Deep Learning algorithms surpassing $400,000 for the maximum salary range. Even general GPU positions focusing on infrastructure and performance optimization ranged from $98,900 to $339,250, with senior DevOps and SRE roles for GPU clusters commanding top dollar.

The dataset also showed technical marketing positions specific to GPU and AI infrastructure maintaining competitive compensation between $120,000 to $276,000.

Job Title Average Salary in Job Postings Graphics Power Analysis & Optimization Engineer $228,840 Graphics (GPU) Architectural Modeling Engineer $176,225 GPU Design Verification Engineer $168,033 Senior GPU System Software Engineer $259,625 GPU Compiler Engineer $202,200 GPU Research Engineer $244,000 GPU Compiler Performance Engineer $202,200 GPU Machine Learning Engineer $123,600 GPU Software Machine Learning Engineer $123,600

Open job postings from Amazon and AWS reveal positions related to HPC frameworks and advanced AI/ML workloads, focusing on roles that require expertise in GPU optimization, distributed computing, and large-scale machine learning systems. Salaries for those positions range from $129,300 to $262,000.

Two of the companies with the highest number of open listings, NVIDIA and Apple, have job postings that reflect distinctly different GPU development strategies and priorities. NVIDIA’s listings skew toward AI/ML acceleration, high-performance computing, and developer ecosystem support, with multiple positions focused on GPU clusters, deep learning optimization, and graphics framework development. Conversely, Apple’s listings demonstrate a focus on power-efficient custom GPU architectures tightly integrated with its Apple Silicon platform. Open positions at Apple tend to have more emphasis on mobile graphics performance, display technologies, and internal tooling. In essence, NVIDIA’s positions target broader market applications and third-party developers, whereas Apple’s roles concentrate on vertical integration within their own hardware ecosystem. In addition, NVIDIA postings emphasize CUDA, deep learning frameworks, and high-performance computing experience, while Apple prioritizes experience with power optimization, mobile graphics, and system-on-chip integration.