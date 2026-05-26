For AI co-scientists to scale, scientists have to trust them. The architectural bets to earn it vary.

A growing number of vendors, from Google DeepMind to Benchling to traditional ELN companies like Sapio Sciences, are pitching “co-scientist” functionality to bench researchers. They are part of a multibillion-dollar wave of AI life-sciences deals that has accelerated since late 2025. To cite but a few examples, OpenAI introduced GPT-Rosalind and named Amgen, Moderna, and Thermo Fisher among customers it is working with; Anthropic reportedly paid $400 million for Coefficient Bio, whose team included former Genentech computational biologists; Benchling launched MCP-based AI Connectors, a Model Hub, and GPU-accelerated model runs in roughly five weeks.

The data thus far shows genAI models more broadly gaining ground faster with document analysis than they are as a bench sidekick. The Pistoia Alliance’s spring 2026 survey of 300 industry leaders found that 54% see AI delivering value in regulatory submissions and reporting, 21% in research analysis, 13% in automating scientific workflows and experiments, and just 1% in the wet lab.

Several months earlier, a Sapio Sciences survey of 150 bench scientists, fielded in November 2025, suggested that many scientists were frustrated with traditional electronic lab notebook offerings while 45% were using public generative AI tools through personal accounts to fill the gap. The tools scientists said they want included conversational interfaces, data interpretation and discipline-specific prediction models.

From query builder to agent

Rob Brown, global VP and head of the scientific office at Sapio Sciences, describes himself as an “absolute power user” of the company’s query tools. In a recent interview, he said he can navigate the system’s clicking workflows without looking. He has stopped doing that, thanks to an Anthropic integration that added natural language and voice interfaces to the platform.

“I never build queries anymore,” Brown said. “I can build a query in my system in my sleep. I can do the clicking without looking. But I don’t. I just type, or I even just use the voice prompt. There’s no point anymore in me driving the software.”

On April 29, Sapio announced that its Elain agent (short for “electronic lab notebook with AI”) connects to Anthropic’s Claude Cowork through the Model Context Protocol. In Brown’s telling, the system started as a natural-language chat box inside Sapio’s ELN. The distinction between a chat interface and an agent matters more than it sounds. A natural language interface lets a scientist talk to one piece of software. An agent works across many, pulling files from email, querying the ELN, generating a report, all under a single instruction. The Model Context Protocol, Anthropic’s open standard for connecting AI assistants to external systems, is what made the jump possible for enterprise software.

“What we originally thought was that this is really just a natural language interface inside the software,” Brown said. “Once Claude Cowork came along, what became really clear is that the thing we built isn’t just a natural language interface. It’s actually an agent.”

Christian Baber, chief portfolio officer at the Pistoia Alliance, said pharma companies are converging on a hard rule: human review sits between any transformer model and an external system that matters.

“Nothing goes directly from a transformer model to an agency. It has to be looked at first,” Baber said. “These models are used for drafting reports, not for the final version.”

Many bench scientists may not yet find AI indispensable for their workflows, but capital is moving toward companies that aim to automate scientific work end to end. Ginkgo Bioworks launched its Cloud Lab in March, offering an AI agent called EstiMate that lets scientists submit a protocol in plain language and get immediate pricing for running it on Ginkgo’s autonomous fleet. At Parallel Bio, head of technology Ari Gesher, another Palantir veteran, is building what he calls a “lights-out” lab where robots handle pipetting and data collection around the clock while biologists focus on experimental design. And Perceptic, founded by three former Palantir AIP engineers, emerged from stealth on May 26 with $12 million in seed funding from Accel to build what CEO Tilman Flock calls the “connective tissue” between pharma’s fragmented AI tools and proprietary data. The company, profiled in Fortune, says multiple top-tier pharma companies are already using its software, with paid production deployments.

The hallucination routing problem

Every co-scientist vendor faces a similar engineering question to what software developers do when using AI agents: what do you let them touch? The answers vary, but tend to involve limiting what the agents can touch.

At Sapio, the LLM formulates the intent while the API answers the data question. When data needs to be combined, the agent writes Python rather than asking the model to reason over the rows. The resulting Python can then be validated like traditional software.

“Even though everyone’s concerned that AI hallucinations mean you don’t get the same answer twice, as long as Elain formulates the query right, you’re always going to get the same answer,” Brown said. “And we always bring back the actual search that the system executed alongside the results.”

“If it actually needs to do two API searches and join them together, it has the ability to write Python to do it,” he added. “We’ve done everything we can to make sure it’s doing exactly that: not hallucinating some data or hallucinating a join.”

At Potato, CTO Ryan Kosai draws the line further down the pipeline, closer to physical execution. The LLM proposes ideas and interprets literature. A deterministic “world model” handles everything that requires repeatability: volume calculations, liquid handler transfers, deck layouts, hardware simulation. “If you’re 95% correct about volumes or what people are saying, you can invalidate the whole experiment,” Kosai said.

Google’s AI Co-Scientist, published in Nature and rolled into Google’s Gemini for Science push in May 2026, takes a different posture. Rather than walling the LLM off from the noisy work, its six specialized Gemini-based agents, orchestrated by a supervisor agent, generate, debate and rank hypotheses through an idea tournament.

Audit trails and who signs

Regulated environments have traditionally relied on humans and deterministic databases to provide transparency and reproducibility. Large language models complicate that picture. Even when a model’s reasoning traces are fully visible, reconstructing how it reached an answer is harder than tracing a database query, because the same prompt can produce different outputs on different runs.

Sapio’s response is to log everything. Brown said the audit system records what the scientist did, what the AI did, and what third-party tools contributed to the result. “You may have Elain help you design an experiment, but you’re signing it, not Elain,” he said. “You are responsible for the contents of that experiment.” The human signature, in other words, is the accountability layer that the model cannot provide on its own.

Kosai takes the constraint one step further. Rather than relying on logs to catch errors after the fact, his deterministic world model keeps the LLM’s probabilistic reasoning upstream of the physical execution layer entirely. If the outputs are reproducible and inspectable by design, the audit question becomes simpler: the system either computed the volume correctly or it didn’t.

Both approaches assume that the scientist reviews the work before it matters. The Pistoia Alliance’s survey gradient suggests that assumption holds in some contexts and fails in others: 54% of respondents saw value in regulatory submissions and reporting, while only 1% saw value in the wet lab. Baber separately said he was disappointed that only 9% of people saw impact in decision support. Regulatory submissions are prose-tolerant; a misplaced sentence is visible and correctable. Wet-lab execution is neither. That gap explains why Baber draws a distinction between using AI to improve existing processes and using it to change what research gets done: “You can do things better or do better things, and at the moment we’re seeing AI being used to do things better. Where you’ll get that real revolution is where you’re doing better things.”

The co-scientist as on-ramp

For most organizations, that revolution is not the next step. Brown acknowledges the autonomous-research paradigm, where AI develops the entire research plan, and notes that Sapio’s sister company Sigmatic is building exactly that. But he sees the co-scientist as the transition that earns the trust to get there. “The nice thing about Claude and Elain and the co-scientist is that it’s a very nice stepping stone where the scientists still feel like, well, not just feel like, they are in control,” he said.

Kosai agrees on the sequencing but picks a different competitive lane. His company is deliberately building at the execution layer because that’s where the frontier labs won’t compete: “We’re looking to take on the things that are furthest from prose, so we don’t get run over by a frontier AI lab.”