R&D 100 winner of the day: Ameba RAN for NTN/TN convergence network

Satellite communications, known as non-terrestrial networks (NTN), are bridging the gap in cellular coverage, bringing connectivity to remote areas and disaster zones. NTN technology allows devices to remain connected even when outside the range of traditional cell towers, enabling users to communicate, receive emergency warnings, and navigate.Ameba RAN is a software-defined cellular base station. Ameba RAN employs commodity hardware and configures its core software components to cater to various base station types. This adaptability liberates telecom operators from the need to renew hardware facilities, and has further extended to cater for emerging direct-to-cell satellite communication service. Ameba RAN allows for seamless transitions between terrestrial (TN) and NTN services, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for mobile users even in remote areas. The system supports both broadband and narrowband NTN services, providing a cost-effective solution for expanding communication coverage. Beyond emergency communication, Ameba RAN also offers a range of features for traditional TN applications, including urban communication, AR/VR, smart factory, and online gaming. Its flexible design allows for software configuration to optimize performance for specific applications, addressing the unique needs of each sector.