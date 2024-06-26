In an era where renewable energy is swiftly gaining popularity, nuclear energy may seem like it’s fading. Yet the energy source could play a crucial role in transforming the U.S. energy sector to combat climate change. It already generates a fifth of the nation’s electricity (775 billion kilowatt hours of electricity and 48% of America’s carbon-free electricity in 2023). New technologies promise even greater output. As a low-carbon energy source, nuclear power could be a core component to achieving U.S. climate goals.

The Argonne National Laboratory recently profiled five of its early and mid-career scientists and engineers focused on bringing fresh perspectives and modern tools to tackle the challenges of next-generation nuclear reactors. Their focus expands from optimizing radiation shielding to developing advanced computer simulations.

A five-fold strategy to reimagining nuclear power

The Argonne National Laboratory is taking a multi-pronged approach to the initiative, focusing on the following areas.

Advanced reactor design and safety analysis Nuclear materials management and nonproliferation Reactor and fuel cycle physics Nuclear engineering modeling and simulation Sensors, instruments and diagnostics

Profiling five researchers

The Argonne researchers, each specializing in one of these domains, bring a novel perspective to the table:

Tingzhou Fei, dedicated to advanced reactor design and safety analysis, is working to optimize radiation shielding for compact reactor designs. “If we can optimize and reduce the shielding configuration of advanced reactors, we can save a lot of space and make them smaller,” Fei explained in a press release. His work could lead to more economical and compact designs suitable for remote areas, military applications, and even roadside reactors for electric long-haul trucking fleets.

Claudio Gariazzo leads the nonproliferation efforts, focusing on nuclear materials management. He works with international partners like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear technology. Gariazzo emphasizes, “Our collective mission is to ensure that any pursuit of nuclear is peaceful and for the benefit of all or many, as opposed to the benefit of a few.”

Scott Richards tackles questions about reactor and fuel cycle physics. His work involves modeling complex systems to provide policymakers with crucial information on advanced reactor deployment. Richards aims to offer unbiased data on what it would take to achieve nuclear energy goals set for 2030, 2050, and beyond. “It makes me pretty optimistic for the future of nuclear in general,” he said. “I think we have a shot at meeting net-zero goals.”

Shikhar Kumar specializes in nuclear engineering modeling and simulation. Using computer modeling techniques, Kumar predicts behavior inside nuclear reactor cores. His work helps visualize power production and heat distribution within the core, which is essential for efficient energy extraction and safety considerations. Kumar’s expertise extends to international collaborations — in particular with Japanese scientists.

Finally, Tim Nguyen focuses on developing sensors, instruments, and diagnostics for nuclear systems. His work aims to detect and address potential anomalies before they spiral into major problems, helping to optimize maintenance schedules and reduce operational costs. Nguyen has contributed to developing a patented fault detection and diagnosis code, which aids plant operators in decision-making.