R&D 100 winner of the day: Axalta Primerless Consolidated Coating Process

Automotive coating company Axalta’s latest innovation, Primerless Consolidated Coating System, simplifies the traditional multi-layer painting process while enhancing both performance and sustainability.

Axalta’s new system eliminates the need for a separate primer layer, achieving the desired color effects and coverage in a single basecoat application. This consolidated process streamlines the painting process, reducing cycle time by up to 10%, energy consumption by up to 25%, and reducing carbon emissions by up to 21%.

The primerless paint system has been successfully launched at the Chery Anqing II plant, demonstrating its effectiveness in achieving aesthetic, sustainability, and productivity targets. It underscores Axalta’s commitment to developing smarter, more sustainable surface solutions for the automotive industry.

The new system not only streamlines the painting process but also reduces the need for primer spraying equipment, further minimizing energy consumption and contributing to a more sustainable future.