Battery Buzz: 5 breakthroughs to watch in 2025

Every day seems to bring new developments in rechargeable battery research, with teams racing to surpass conventional lithium-ion technology, which has significant room for enhancement. As the adoption of electric vehicles rises and the need for storing renewable energy becomes increasingly important, the search intensifies for safer, lighter, and more sustainable power sources. Recent breakthroughs include paper-based prototypes, quasi-solid designs, advanced quantum concepts, sulfur-substituted batteries, and innovative recycling methods. Here’s a quick look at five promising innovations that are set to shape the future of energy storage.

Flint’s sustainable paper battery secures $2M

Unconventional materials are replacing the old classic. For example, a startup named Flint recently secured $2 million in seed funding to develop its paper-based battery technology. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Flint’s design incorporates paper as a key material to lower manufacturing costs and minimize environmental impact. The paper electrodes are treated to hold an electric charge while remaining flexible and biodegradable. The company claims these batteries could power small, disposable electronics — such as medical patches or micro-sensors — without generating toxic waste.

“Our core mission is to offer an eco-friendly alternative,” Flint’s CEO said. “We’re committed to scaling this technology for wearables, smart packaging, and beyond.”

Paper batteries could become affordable for single-use or specialized applications if tested successfully on a large scale. Created with renewable materials, the battery is compostable after its lifecycle and has a significantly reduced carbon footprint, contributing to an eco-friendly future.

Source: Flint secures $2M seed funding

Overcoming lithium-sulfur challenges for Urban Air Mobility

Lithium-ion batteries are essential for reducing carbon emissions and stabilizing power grids; however, they pose a significant fire risk if damaged or overheated. Following a recent fire at the Vistra Energy lithium battery plant in California, Jodie Lutkenhaus, a professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, stressed the importance of developing safer batteries for grid use. One promising area of research is lithium-sulfur technology, with researchers at the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) addressing one of its major challenges — the “shuttle effect” that undermines sulfur-based cathodes. Their new composite, which combines carbon nanotubes with oxygen functional groups, significantly mitigates this issue. The outcome is large-area, high-capacity battery prototypes that could greatly enhance flight times for electric aircraft and drones.

Since lithium-sulfur cells can theoretically store up to eight times more energy per weight than standard lithium-ion batteries, they are prime candidates for urban air mobility. KERI’s prototypes have demonstrated strong capacity even after repeated flexing and cycling, indicating a future where these cells could power next-generation eVTOLs and drone taxis.

Source: KERI Overcomes Biggest Challenge of Lithium–Sulfur Battery

Quasi-Solid Battery for safety and longevity

To overcome the limitations of lithium-ion batteries, researchers at Doshisha University in Japan have unveiled a quasi-solid-state lithium-ion battery designed to tackle both flammability and short battery life. The new design boosts ionic conductivity by blending non-flammable solid and liquid electrolytes while reducing fire risk. Traditional lithium-ion cells rely on volatile organic solutions prone to ignition and rapid degradation under stress. The quasi-solid battery demonstrated improved thermal stability in laboratory tests, remaining safer at high temperatures and through repeated charging cycles. Preliminary data also indicates that this battery retains capacity for more cycles than standard cells — a promising milestone for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. “This approach could bridge the gap between current lithium-ion technology and next-generation solid-state designs,” the researchers note.

Source: Safe and Energy-Efficient Quasi-Solid Battery

A quantum leap in battery charging speeds

Imagine a future where charging your phone or EV takes just moments. That’s the promise of “quantum batteries,” devices that harness the power of quantum states to store and release energy at extraordinary speeds. It seems like something from a sci-fi movie, doesn’t it? In a recent study published in npj Quantum Information, an international team of physicists has discovered that “controlled dephasing,” a phenomenon typically viewed as harmful, could be the key to enabling these futuristic power cells to charge even faster. Unlike conventional batteries, these advanced devices store and release energy through unique quantum states. By managing decoherence (the loss of quantum coherence) and adjusting the charging frequencies, the team has found a method to enhance the battery’s charging speed beyond what traditional methods allow.

While still in the proof-of-concept stage, quantum batteries promise significantly higher energy transfer efficiencies, potentially shrinking charge times for everything from quantum computers to specialized electronics. Although many questions remain about scalability and practical hardware, this discovery suggests that quantum phenomena could one day redefine battery performance.

Source: Dephasing Enabled Fast Charging of Quantum Batteries

Accelerating Battery Recycling with a Stochastic Game Model

With the rapid rise of electric vehicles, managing end-of-life lithium-ion batteries is becoming a critical challenge. A new study in Scientific Reports proposes a stochastic evolutionary game model aimed at aligning governments, battery manufacturers, recyclers, and consumers. By factoring in real-world uncertainties — such as market fluctuations and unpredictable consumer behavior — the model highlights how policy levers like stricter penalties and subsidies can influence each stakeholder’s decisions. Tougher laws could deter consumers from illegally dumping batteries, while financial incentives might encourage recyclers to invest in advanced disassembly processes. Manufacturers, in turn, could benefit from a stable supply of reclaimed materials, reducing dependency on mining and lowering production costs. According to the researchers, these measures offer a strategic path toward a more circular battery economy, where used batteries are efficiently collected, recycled, and returned to the supply chain, ultimately lessening resource pressure and minimizing environmental risks.

Source: Accelerating the Recycling Efficiency of Waste Batteries