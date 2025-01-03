Flint, a deep-tech startup based in Singapore specializing in cellulose-based paper batteries, has raised $2 million in seed funding to accelerate the commercialization of its sustainable energy storage solutions. The funding round, led by a consortium of international angel investors and AI-driven venture capital firm Hatcher+, will support pilot production, intellectual property development, and expansion into global markets.

“This funding milestone represents years of technical breakthroughs,” said Carlo Charles, founder and CEO of Flint. “Now, with real-world applications on the horizon, we are focused on delivering solutions that address the challenges of safety, sustainability, and flexibility in energy storage.”

Sustainable and safe energy storage technology

Flint’s paper batteries, made from natural and compostable materials like cellulose, zinc, and manganese, offer a sustainable, safe, durable, and cost-efficient alternative to conventional batteries. They are designed to reduce waste, minimize fire risks, and enable innovative applications at lower costs.

Flint’s batteries aim to replace traditional technologies across various sectors, addressing performance gaps and environmental concerns.

Flint is targeting the $500 billion global energy storage market projected for 2030. The company has secured its first paid pilot project with an international client. It is exploring partnerships with over twenty companies in defense, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and space applications.

“Our solutions provide a safer, more affordable alternative to unsustainable batteries,” said Charles. “This validates our ability to deliver high-value results to a diverse range of industries.”

Flint’s $2 million investment will scale pilot production, secure intellectual property, advance R&D through talent acquisition, and support commercialization initiatives. The funding round, completed in October, included investors from nine countries, highlighting international interest in the company’s technology.

Shaping the future of energy storage

“At Flint, we’re not just building better batteries; we’re redefining energy storage with a focus on sustainability and safety,” said Carlo Charles. “Our paper battery technology offers a glimpse of a greener, safer future, aligning advanced innovation with environmental responsibility.”

By eliminating hazardous materials and reducing costs, Flint aims to lower barriers to the adoption of sustainable energy solutions, demonstrating the potential to transform industries and address the global climate crisis.

Context and Perspective

Flint’s technology reflects growing industry trends toward safer and more sustainable battery solutions. As concerns over electronic waste and the environmental impact of traditional batteries mount, innovations like Flint’s paper batteries could play a pivotal role in driving the widespread adoption of green technologies.

According to the journal Science, “The idea of using paper to make a lightweight, flexible battery isn’t new. Researchers led by Robert Linhardt, a chemist at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, first explored the concept in 2007. They cast a thin film of cellulose — the same starting material used to make paper — and laid it over conductive carbon nanotubes. The hope was that the cellulose would serve as a sturdy structural material to hold the other components for making a battery, and it did. However, the two layers remained independent and could split apart if flexed.

In December 2009, Yi Cui and his team at Stanford University successfully made an actual prototype that gave a terminal voltage of 1.5 V, according to a paper by Usharama College of Engineering and Technology.

“At Flint, we aim to do more than build better batteries — we’re changing the way the world envisions energy storage,” said Carlo Charles. “By positioning ourselves at the intersection of advanced technology and sustainability, we’re addressing the climate crisis head-on. Our paper battery technology isn’t just about better performance; it’s about creating a safer, greener standard that industries can rely on. This is the future of energy, and we’re proud to be leading the way.”

“Our goal is simple: to create batteries that work great and are better for the planet,” added Jeremy Wee. “We’re not just solving today’s problems — we’re preparing for tomorrow and setting new standards for what’s possible in sustainability.”

Upcoming CES 2025 debut

Flint plans to showcase its technology at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, a leading global tech event. This will mark a significant step toward expanding its international footprint. The company will present its prototypes and engage with potential strategic partners, building on its successful debut at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.