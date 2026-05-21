Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduces Echo 650 Plus Series featuring updated electronics and 54% lower power consumption

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has announced the commercial release of the Echo 650 Plus Series acoustic liquid handlers. The launch brings redesigned electronics, a new transducer architecture, and a 54% reduction in power consumption compared to legacy Echo instruments.

According to Beckman Coulter, the core is a next-generation transducer equipped with a durable titanium lens. The redesign simplifies instrument power-down and accelerates recovery times. It also eliminates the need for routine focus calibration tracking and adjustments, reducing the manual maintenance burden in high-throughput environments.

The updated electronics architecture improves real-time computational capacity, which Beckman Coulter says directly enables the system’s most significant new software capability. Dynamic Fluid Analysis 2 (DFA2). The feature uses machine learning models and real-time acoustic feedback to monitor Acoustic Droplet Ejection performance on a per-well basis. Before each droplet ejection, the system dynamically evaluates the fluid surface response and automatically selects the appropriate ADE calibration to compensate for physical variation across source plates, improving transfer reliability and measurement consistency across sample types.

Beckman Coulter positions the 54% power reduction relative to its prior Echo models as both a cost-reduction measure for high-throughput facilities and a contribution to broader sustainability goals. The company designed the product for high-throughput screening and drug discovery workflows.