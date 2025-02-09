R&D 100 winner of the day: Berelex Green eco-friendly, antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial paint

Berelex Green eco-friendly paint combines sustainability with improved indoor air quality. Specifically designed for poorly ventilated spaces, this paint from Pinturas Berel S.A de C.V. promotes healthier environments while reducing carbon emissions. Composed of 29% renewable materials, Berelex Green replaces fossil-based components, significantly lowering its carbon footprint. Its air-purifying formula sets it apart, which converts harmful formaldehyde into water vapor, effectively transforming walls into active air filters. Laboratory tests confirm Berelex Green eliminates over 93% of formaldehyde in a room and neutralizes 99.94% of viruses, including COVID-19, on contact with its dry surface.