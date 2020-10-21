Beyond Limits and The Carnrite Group partner to promote AI awareness in energy and industrial sectors

Beyond Limits, an industrial and enterprise-grade AI technology company built for the most demanding sectors, and The Carnrite Group, a management consulting firm focused on the energy and industrials sectors, today announced a strategic alliance.

Under the new multimillion-dollar revenue driving agreement, The Carnrite Group and Beyond Limits will provide strategic consulting services on the state of AI technologies and innovative use cases for Carnrite’s client base across the globe in the oil and gas, utilities, power and industrials sectors. Additionally, The Carnrite Group will receive IP licensing rights to Beyond Limits’ cutting-edge Cognitive AI solutions, providing customers with direct access to Beyond Limits’ solutions.

“This is a very exciting time for Beyond Limits to gain such a valuable partner as The Carnrite Group,” said AJ Abdallat, CEO and founder of Beyond Limits. “Through Carnrite’s vast network, we hope to provide valuable guidance and increase awareness of the benefits of AI in critical sectors, including boosting operational insights, improving operating conditions, and ultimately, increase adoption of this next generation technology.”

Many sectors are experiencing a significant surge in demand for AI. This is particularly true in the energy and industrial sectors, where continued commodity price volatility has forced companies to find innovative ways to further reduce costs. The AI market is expected to rise to $7.78 billion by 2024, an increase of 22.49% from 2019.

“The Carnrite Group prides itself on helping clients address complex challenges and make difficult business decisions,” said Al Carnrite, CEO of The Carnrite Group. “Our agreement with Beyond Limits allows us to add their powerful Cognitive AI to our portfolio of consulting services while reinforcing our commitment to offer technologies that create value for our clients.”