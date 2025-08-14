Bridging the lab-to-fab gap accelerates semiconductor innovation and commercialization

As the semiconductor industry evolves to meet surging demand for AI chips and advanced data infrastructure, its future will be defined not only by design ingenuity or scaling laws but by the breakthroughs happening at the molecular level. Materials science is emerging as the cornerstone of next-generation semiconductor innovation.

The push for smaller, faster and more energy-efficient chips now hinges on the development and integration of intelligent materials: substances engineered to enhance performance and push the boundaries of what’s physically possible in silicon and beyond. Architectural innovation is increasingly dependent on this intelligence. Whether it’s enabling faster electron transport, better thermal management or adaptive switching behaviors, co-optimization of materials and devices is becoming a strategic imperative.

AI fuels semiconductor growth and R&D spend

The semiconductor industry is poised for robust growth in 2025 and beyond, with predicted sales of US$697 billion, driven largely by explosive growth in AI applications and data center build outs.

Chipmakers see the promise of GenAI beyond the current efficiency gains in the enterprise. As a result, semiconductor industry R&D spending is growing at a 12% CAGR and in 2024, was an estimated 52% of its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). To unlock the next wave of semiconductor progress, the industry must accelerate science, technology and collaboration across the ecosystem, ensuring innovation can transition from lab benches to high-volume production.

However, what often goes unseen is the sheer time and complexity of this journey. It typically takes multiple years for a new material to move from a university concept paper to high-volume adoption. Each phase—university research, startup incubation, materials acceleration and foundry integration—represents a significant leap, with the potential for failure or delay at every stage. Collaboration across the ecosystem is critical to de-risk and speed up this process.

Importance of materials intelligence to the ecosystem

While materials breakthroughs continue in labs around the world, scaling them into manufacturing remains a challenge. Traditionally discovery relies on iterative, manual processes involving back-and-forth coordination between semiconductor makers, tool manufacturers and materials suppliers. In an era where AI is driving rapid demand, this model is proving too slow and fragmented.

In 2025 and beyond, the future of chips will be driven by traditional geometric scaling approaches and increasingly by introducing innovative new materials and packaging solutions. “Materials intelligence” involves not only the scientific discovery and engineering of materials at the atomic and molecular level that take place in a lab setting, but the integration of digital technologies to optimize material properties, performance and manufacturing processes. It is the systematic analysis of vast amounts of data related to material characteristics, production processes and performance outcomes. By applying AI and machine learning algorithms to this data, companies like EMD Electronics, the North American electronics business of Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany, can predict material behaviors under various conditions, identify optimal material compositions for specific applications and enhance manufacturing efficiencies. The result is shortening the time from the lab environment to fabrication.

Challenges of the lab-to-fab transition

Transitioning materials from lab environments to fabrication often requires a complete redesign–from algorithms and data infrastructure to automation systems. Manual lab processes allow for fine-tuning over days or weeks. In contrast, fabs demand results in seconds under tightly controlled, high-throughput conditions.

This mismatch between lab conditions and fab realities adds complexity. Moreover, building and operating a fab is an expensive and highly technical endeavor, requiring strict quality standards and a specialized workforce. The semiconductor industry is saddled with a talent gap of qualified technicians and engineers. Given current growth rates and forecast demand, the potential talent gap in the semiconductor industry could total between about 59,000 and 146,000 workers across the engineer and technician labor pools by 2029.

Bridging the gap to accelerate commercialization

Governments are stepping up with programs like, the US CHIPS and Science Act and the European Chips Act , which are intended to incentivize domestic chip production and support scientific research. However, there are additional ways organizations can bridge the lab-to-fab gap and speed up commercialization.

Some organizations are addressing this need by working within shared R&D environments that offer access to infrastructure, advanced tools and cross-functional expertise. Here companies across the ecosystem can collaborate in neutral spaces to test, validate and accelerate materials innovation. Leverage AI to speed up materials discovery and the correlations between physical properties and device performance. Being able to analyze vast amounts of data provides rapid feedback and accelerates the pace of R&D. Look for opportunities to engage across the larger ecosystem; academic institutions and consortia allow multiple entities to exchange data and best practices while maintaining confidentiality.

The path forward

Important discoveries are being made at an unprecedented pace, but scaling them for high-volume manufacturing remains difficult and time-consuming. The journey from lab to fab is not just about validation; it’s about system integration, collaboration and agility. Closing this gap requires more than funding or facilities. It demands a coordinated approach across the entire semiconductor ecosystem–linking materials discovery, digital tools, AI, talent and shared infrastructure. Only then can the industry truly accelerate the next generation of semiconductor technology.

Ganesh Panaman is the President of Intermolecular® services at EMD Electronics, the Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the U.S. and Canada. In his current role, Ganesh is dedicated to accelerating lab to fab, securing first-mover advantages on disruptive technologies, and actively engaging with the dynamic startup ecosystem in the Bay Area. With over two decades of experience, Ganesh has held pivotal roles across various high-tech industries, showcasing a strong aptitude for technology development and customer engagement. Previously, as Director of Customer Programs at Intermolecular Inc., Ganesh led key initiatives in DRAM, NVM, and quantum computing, forging long-term partnerships and ensuring the success of these programs, and consistently delivering innovative solutions to meet diverse customer needs. Additionally, Ganesh has significant expertise in R&D and HVM scale-up from his tenure at First Solar, Solyndra, AMAT, and Apple. He holds master’s degrees in Material Science & Nano Engineering from University of Albany and in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.