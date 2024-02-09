Deep Resolve – MRI Faster than ever before is the R&D 100 of the day

MRI scans face the challenge of balancing acquisition speed, image quality, and signal-to-noise ratio. Siemens Healthineers‘ Deep Resolve’s AI-powered reconstruction technology improves all three factors simultaneously, making scans faster and maintaining image quality. This technology generates actionable diagnostic insights that can save lives. With Deep Resolve, scan times can be shortened by up to 60%, resulting in up to 60% energy savings per scan and up to 13% average energy savings per year. The technology also improves patient experience and extends MRI benefits to demographics previously considered challenging or ineligible for scanning. Deep Resolve is a game-changing technology that takes one more step towards building a healthier and more sustainable world for everyone.