The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced over $136 million for 66 projects designed to reduce energy consumption and emissions in America’s most critical industrial subsectors. The funding aims to accelerate the adoption of new technologies that can strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, secure supply chains, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Major funding areas

Projects span six broad categories:

Chemicals and Fuels — Due to the sector’s high energy footprint, these efforts focus on energy-efficient and sustainable feedstocks, and they are expected to receive a substantial share. Iron and Steel — This is another significant recipient, with projects advancing ironmaking processes, improving ore quality, enhancing steel recyclability, and developing new steelmaking techniques. Food and Beverage – Emphasizes high-impact technology solutions for diverse operations across the food sector. Building and Infrastructure – Addresses cement, concrete, asphalt, and glass manufacturing process emissions. Forest Products – Targets energy-intensive pulp, paper, and wood product facilities by improving dewatering, drying, pulping, and chemical recovery. Industrial Pre-FEED Studies – Ensures advanced project concepts undergo rigorous design and feasibility assessments before full-scale development.

“These industrial subsectors are economic engines for our nation, producing critical consumer products and inputs used to make many other manufactured goods,” said Jeff Marootian, principal deputy assistant secretary for DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “By focusing on novel technologies and process optimization within these key subsectors, selected projects can bolster competitiveness and create a positive ripple effect for supply chains across our nation’s economy.”

Collectively, these industries represent more than 75% of U.S. industrial energy use, employ roughly 13 million workers, and contribute about $27 trillion to the GDP. The DOE’s Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO), Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), and Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) are collaborating to help industries overcome hurdles to adoption by demonstrating real-world feasibility and reducing risks for advanced technologies.

Argonne National Laboratory is also the recipient of DOE funding for two microelectronics projects, read more about that here.