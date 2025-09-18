Engineering.com has opened nominations for its 2026 Top Workplaces for Engineers awards. Companies with at least 35 engineers or engineering staff comprising 10% of their workforce are eligible. The awards recognize organizations that create supportive and innovative cultures for engineering professionals, based on confidential employee feedback. Nominations are open through mid-January 2026, with winners to be announced in spring. Learn more about the program or nominate your company directly.

Last year, the award series acknowledged 35 companies across large, midsize, and small categories, including several with strong R&D foundations, from semiconductor innovator Credo Semiconductor and defense technology developer Integer Technologies to cutting-edge positioning solutions provider TRX Systems and automation pioneer Bright Machines.

This year’s competition remains open to a broad range of engineering organizations. To be eligible for recognition, companies must employ at least 35 engineers or have an engineering workforce comprising 10% or more of their total staff. What sets this program apart is its foundation in employee voice rather than corporate submissions or external judges. Awards are based entirely on confidential feedback captured through the Energage Workplace Survey.

Nominations are welcome all year round, though companies are encouraged to submit by mid-January 2026 to be considered for the current cycle. Following nominations, eligible companies will have their engineering staff complete the confidential survey by February, with results compiled in March. Winners will be announced in spring 2026 and featured across Engineering.com’s platform