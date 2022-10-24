DOW and CAS collaborate to accelerate R&D capabilities and efficiency

Dow, a materials science company, and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, have established a strategic collaboration focused on digital capabilities that accelerate research and development and identify new opportunities within key growth areas around the world.

“We are committed to improving systems and processes that advance scientific progress and enhance the efficiency for our workforce,” said David Parrillo, vice president of Research and Development for Dow. “As Dow celebrates its 125th year with the theme of ‘Seek Together,’ the timing is optimal for us to strengthen our collaboration with CAS, which has been a trusted collaborator for scientific information solutions for many decades.”

“As a longstanding member of the CAS Ionic Affinity Program, we value the collaborative relationship we have built with Dow,” said Manuel Guzman, president, CAS. “Our focus on custom services tailored to unique challenges demonstrates our commitment to our customers’ success. As a result, we will provide a solution that will have a tremendously positive impact on Dow’s ability to innovate more efficiently. We are honored that Dow continues to trust CAS and our solutions to support their innovation.”

The CAS Content Collection covers scientific advances over the last 150 years in over 50 languages from journal and patent publications. It includes references, chemical substances, proteins, reactions, physical and chemical properties, formulations, bioactivity data, and much more. Sourced, curated, and connected by a team of hundreds of scientists, it is the largest and highest-quality collection of human-curated scientific information in the world. The CAS Custom Services team works with organizations globally to design custom solutions that drive discovery.

For more information, please visit dow.com

Connect with CAS at cas.org.