The automotive sector is changing at an unprecedented rate. This evolving landscape is being driven by legislation for reduced emissions, increasing urbanization, customer demand, and the need to reach price parity with internal combustion engine vehicles. With EV adoption expected to increase exponentially over the next few decades, OEM and tier suppliers are increasingly shifting their focus toward fully-electric vehicle components and systems — generating complex automotive challenges, one of which is thermal management for battery assemblies. Thermal management for battery modules is essential to safety and long service life. Battery cells function optimally at about 25° C. Below that temperature, the range is significantly impacted. Above 60° C, the battery cells start to deteriorate, impacting battery lifetime and potentially creating safety issues. DuPont BETATECH thermal interface material helps safely manage and control heat during both charging and vehicle operation — enhancing safety and longer service life.