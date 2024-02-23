DuPont Styrofoam Plazamate XR Extruded Polystyrene Foam with 30% Higher Thermal Resistivity is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Developer: DuPont de Nemours Inc., Water and Protection, Performance Building Solutions

Styrofoam Brand Plazamate XR has the highest thermal resistance (R) per inch of any extruded polystyrene (XPS) roofing insulation (6.7 R/in). This means 30% more thermal resistance in every inch of its thickness compared with typical XPS insulations. This reduces assembly thickness, and increases design flexibility while meeting critical needs in height-constrained roof replacement and new construction conditions that require XPS’ moisture resistance. With Plazamate XR, fewer layers and an overall lower volume of insulation may be required to achieve the code-mandated roof insulation (R-values), resulting in labor savings, shipping and handling less material, and waste reduction.