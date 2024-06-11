Electro3D is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Sandia National Laboratories’ Electro3D was created to enable a new electrochemical metal 3D printing method. It reduces barriers to using water and nonaqueous electrolyte feedstocks and opens the door to a wide range of possibilities from novel material combinations. Previously, metals needed to be printed in extreme environments and often required costly and time-consuming post-processing. With Electro3D, materials can be deposited at room temperature and pressure without post-processing. Without such limitations, Electro3D enables the ability to print materials into existing components without exposing them to harsh requirements. The technology can be used in a wide variety of applications.