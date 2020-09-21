Finalists for 2020 R&D 100 Awards are unveiled

Finalists for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.
“This has been a difficult year for so many organizations, with the pandemic affecting so many aspects of how we work,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director for R&D World. “The process of submitting to the awards program is a lengthy one, and with staffs working from home or facilities temporarily closed, we realize how challenging this was. We were delighted to see these scientists and engineers come through, and the number of nominations for this year was almost exactly the same as in 2019.”
The finalists are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the finalists!
The winners of the R&D 100 will be announced in three virtual award presentations next week, with each day highlighting R&D 100 winners in different categories:
Tuesday, September 29th
Analytical/Test
IT/Electrical
Special Recognition category winners
Wednesday, September 30th
Mechanical/Materials
Thursday, October 1st
Process/Prototyping
Software/Services
Analytical/Test category
3D Printed Auxetic Scaffold System (3D-PASS)
Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology
AFSEM Nano
GETec Microscopy GmbH
AI-Rad Companion Chest CT
Siemens Healthineers AG
Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder
Abbott
Axalta LiDAR Gonio-Retroreflectometer System (ALGRS)
Axalta Coating Systems
Blazar™ Platform
MilliporeSigma
Breezing Metabolic Analyzer
TF Health (d.b.a. Breezing Co.)
CCM® Therapy: A Breakthrough Treatment Option for Heart Failure
Impulse Dynamics
ChemSitu Microfluidic Technology for In Situ Mass Spectrometric Characterization of Microfluidic Devices
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
CoDeAc (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides)
Idaho National Laboratory
D8 DISCOVER Plus
Bruker AXS GmbH, affiliated company of Bruker Corp.
DermaClip Non-Invasive Skin Closure Device
DermaClip US, LLC
EGA 4000 Evolved Gas Analysis System
PerkinElmer Inc.
Electrochemical Hydrogen Contamination Detector
Los Alamos National Laboratory
ElectroCorrosion Toolkit™
Argonne National Laboratory
Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
High-throughput Sequential Excitation
University of Washington
i3 Terrain
Identification International, Inc.
Invitrogen Qubit Flex Fluorometer
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Ion Torrent Genexus System
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
LA-dropletProbe
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Multi-look Airborne Collector for Human Encampment and Terrain Extraction (MACHETE) 2.0
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Navigator-100, the High-throughput SEM
Focus e-Beam Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Open Body Area Network (OBAN) Physiological Status Monitor (PSM)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Precision Optical Wind System (POWS)
Sandia National Laboratories
Reconnaissance of Influence Operations (RIO)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
SEDONA: SpEctroscopic Detection Of Nerve Agents
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts
Los Alamos National Laboratory
The AngioVac System – Gen 3
AngioDynamics
The Electron Diffractometer
ELDICO Scientific AG
The world’s first wireless handheld laser scanner
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon
Thermo Scientific VeriSpray PaperSpray ion source
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Three Electrodes Coin Cell
General Motors
Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer
Agilent Technologies
VHX-7000 Digital Microscope
Keyence Corporation of America
WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device
Boston Scientific Corporation
IT/Electrical category
Artificial intelligence early warning heart disease technology
OSTAR Meditech Corp.
Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Deep Sub-Micron Process MOSFETs with Maximum Gate Voltage of 280 V for Li-ion Battery Management IC
Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.
Defensive Wire Routing for Untrusted Integrated Circuit Fabrication
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Fairyview™ – Aerial-view Video Synthesis Technology
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
iPad-based Picture Archiving and Communication System
EBM Technologies
iServCloud: The Hybrid Cloud Management Platform
Institute for Information Industry
Legion: A data-centric programming system
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Lower Power Loss RC-IGBT for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Toyota Motor Corporation
Matter-wave modulating secure quantum communicator (MMQ-Com)
Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Molecular Foundry
Millimeter-Wave Shoe Scanner
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
OptGrid for Distributed Energy Management
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Optical Building Sensors for Real-time Visualization of Earthquake Damage (OBSERVED)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
PBI: Public Biometric Infrastructure
Hitachi, Ltd.
QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Scalable and Cost-Effective Smartphone Application Streaming
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Software-Orchestrated Flash Array (SOFA) with High Random Write Performance
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD): 200 Gigabits-per-Second Free Space Optical Communications
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
XRPBS: X-ray Polarizing Beam Splitter
Nevada National Security Site
Mechanical/Materials category
A New Cobalt-Free Li-ion Battery Cathode Material
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
A Superlubricity Coating Composed of Vertically-Aligned Carbon Nanotubes
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Air Co. Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol
Air Company
Amanzi–ATS: Modeling Environmental Systems across Scales
Los Alamos National Laboratory
AMPLIFY™ Si PE 1000 Polymer System
Dow Silicones Corporation
Application-Targeted Nanoprecipitate-Strengthened Aluminum Alloys Designed for Additive Manufacturing
NanoAL LLC
Artificial Surface Modification (ASM) for Agile Surface Quality Inspection
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
BETAFORCE™ 2800 TC for the Audi e-tron® battery
DuPont Transportation & Industrial
Bio-mimic, Non-porous and Breathable Wig Cap
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Bonded MetPreg™ Repair
Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ltd.
C2G: NETL’s Low-Cost Coal-to-Graphene Manufacturing Process
U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Carbon Capture & Utilization through Reduction Electrolysis (Carbon CURE)
Idaho National Laboratory
CellSage-KTA (Kinetic & Transient Analyses)
Idaho National Laboratory
Ceramic Ion Exchange Membranes
Membrion, Inc.
Cobalt-free laser-clad valve seat in fuel-flexible hybrid electric vehicles
Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.
Continuous Heating Technology for Air Conditioners
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Advanced Technology R&D Center
(Continuously) Rotating Wind Turbine UAV Inspection System
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Controllable Hydro-Reactive Magnesium Alloy
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Delrin® SC698
E.I. DuPont (Transportation and Industrial)
Dow SPECFLEX™ Microcellular Polyurethanes
Dow
DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive Enables Next Generation Electronic Devices
Dow Performance Silicones
DOWSIL™ EI-2888 Primerless Silicone Encapsulant
Dow Chemical
DOWSIL™ TC-3065 Thermal Conductive Silicone Gel
Dow Performance Silicones
DOWSIL™CE-1607 Silicone Emulsion
Dow
DuPontTM Zytel®HTN42G30EF high performance polyamide resin
Transportation and Industrial, DuPont
Dye-sensitized cell (DSC) as Energy source Of Sensors, D-EOS
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Energy Harvesting Backpack for Military and Outdoor Applications
Virginia Tech
ENGAGE™ 11000 Polyolefin Elastomers
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics
ENGAGE™ TR Polyolefin Elastomers
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics
Enhancing Chemical Resistance and Durability for Industrial Shipping Drums using Univation’s ACCLAIM™ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Resin with the UNIPOL™ PE Process
Univation Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company
Flue Gas CO2 Capturing & Utilization technology, FG2CU
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Fully Renewable Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane Polymers from Bio-Derived Oils and Amino Acids
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
HeatGard™ High Performance Geomembranes
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics
High entropy alloy catalysts
University of Maryland
Laser Coating Removal Robot (LCR robot)
Southwest Research Institute
NEOSEED® NR-8800 – durable water repellent (DWR) for textile
NICCA Chemical Co., Ltd.
Networked Amide Epoxy Polymer Electrolyte for Solid State Lithium-Ion Batteries, NAEPE
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
New Generation DOWSIL™ 993N Structural Glazing Sealant for Glass Curtain Wall
Dow Performance Silicones
New Generation of Electrostatic Based Self-Cleaning Technology for Increasing Energy Yield from Dusty Solar Panels
Superclean Glass Inc
Next generation SILASTIC™ LTC 9400 Low Temperature Cure Liquid Silicone Rubber
The Dow Chemical Company
Oleo-Furan Surfactants Made from Renewable Biomass
Los Alamos National Laboratory
OrganiCam: First camera for noncontact, nondestructive biodetection in remote environments and space
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Overspray free paint application
PPG
Porous Graphitic Frameworks for Sustainable High-Performance Li-Ion Batteries
The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)
PPG Clean-Surface Technology™
PPG
PPG CORATHERM Thermal Gap Fillers
PPG
Radiative cooling wood
University of Maryland
RHOBARR™ 320 Polyolefin Dispersion for Paper and Board
The Dow Chemical Company
Self-Healing Cement
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Slitted electrode/current collector components for safer lithium-ion batteries
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Solar on the Move: All-Perovskite Tandem Technology Jump-Starts the Pursuit of Photovoltaic-Powered Vehicles
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB) Using Hard and Soft Solid Electrolytes
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Super Deep Stress Reactor for Mineral and Energy Recoveries
Monash University
Superconducting MgB2 wire for high-efficiency electromagnets
Hitachi, Ltd.
The innovative microbial dyes, MetabColor
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Transforming the Production of Carbon Nanotubes using Carbon Dioxide
Vanderbilt University
Ultra-high Energy Density Flywheel Battery, UED-FB
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
UltraPole™ NXT
Viance, LLC
Ultrasound Nano Bubble Cold Brew Coffee and Tea Machine
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Versatile Method for Preparing Highly Effective Electro-catalyst for CO2 to Chemical Conversion
Argonne National Laboratory
WALOCEL™ M120-01 Cellulose Ether
The Dow Chemical Company
Westex® DH Air™ – Lightweight Arc Resistant Protective Fabric
Milliken & Company
Process/Prototyping category
3D Intelligent Electro Chemical Machining System Technology
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
A low-cost manufacturing process for hollow silica particles
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Binary Solvent Diffusion For Fabrication of Large Nanoparticle Supercrystals
Sandia National Laboratories
Biomacromolecule Engineering by Soft Chain Coupling Technology
Oak Ridge National laboratory
Dynamic Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy Enables Low-Cost, High-Performance Solar Cells and Other Semiconductors Devices
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Economically converting wet waste to fuels
Idaho National Laboratory
Electric Thermal Energy Storage – Key Element for the Energy Transition
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
EPiTRI full-thickness skin printing system
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
HEX-Packing
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution
HP 3D Printing
Integrated Hydrogen Sensor/Separator Module Provides Long-Term Boost in Efficiency and Revenue in Solar Power Plants
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Manufacturing Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades with the Thermoplastic Resin System
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Multi-burn Solid Rocket: Revolutionizing heritage technology to solve emerging space problems
Los Alamos National Laboratory
PrintCast Metal-Metal Composites
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
ReliaCoat Command Center: Autonomous Sensor Integration for Digital Thermal Spray Manufacturing
ReliaCoat Technologies, LLC
Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion, ShAPE™
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
TEPEZZA
Horizon Therapeutics plc
Ultrasonic Extraction-Reaction Process System For Optimal Distilled Spirits
Persedo LLC
Versatile Cold Spray
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Software/Services category
A Smart-Care Solution for Chronic Wound, iSCare
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Argobots: A Lightweight and Highly Flexible Threading Framework
Argonne National Laboratory
Augmented Annotation System
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Battery Performance and Cost (BatPaC) Model
Argonne National Laboratory
Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ)
Idaho National Laboratory
CURENT LTB
CURENT Research Center
CyberPow: Cyber Sensing for Power Outage Detection
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
DCNNN (Deep Convolutional Neural Network for N-1)
The University of Tennessee
DOZN™ – An Industry-First Quantitative Green Chemistry Tool
MilliporeSigma
Energy Resilience Assessment (ERA) Tool
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
EW Test System (EWTS) for System Performance and Real Time Analysis (SPARTA)
Southwest Research Institute
FAST 3D Camera for optimized radiation dose and image quality in Computed Tomography
Siemens Healthineers AG
FOVEA (Forensic Video Exploitation and Analysis) Tool Suite
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Handheld Sensor for Screening Crop Quality
Ohio Soybean Council (OSC)
High-density Evaluator of COTS Applications for Trust and Efficacy (HECATE)
Sandia National Laboratories
ICARUS: Intelligent Consequence Control by Aerial Reconnoiter using Unmanned Systems
Nevada National Security Site
IDAES PSE Computational Platform
U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
INCA / CoreMFA
Vanderbilt University
Keylime
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
LAVA: Large-Scale Vulnerability Addition
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
M2R2 CLLBC Multimode Radioisotope Identification Detector (RIID)
Kromek Group PLC
MFEM: Advanced Simulation Algorithms for HPC Applications
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
nanoHUB: Making simulation and data pervasive
Purdue University
OpDefender
Idaho National Laboratory
Over-Water Reconnaissance Coordination AI (ORCA)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
PK Submit™
Certara
Preventing Catastrophic Failure from Fracture Using Ansys SMART Simulation
Ansys
Production Decision Support System (PDSS) with Digital Twins Solution for Bicycle Industry
Institute for Information Industry
Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR)
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Regional Energy Deployment System 2.0
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Route Operable Unmanned Navigation of Drones (ROUNDS)
Idaho National Laboratory
SeedMeLab – A branded data repository for teams
San Diego Supercomputer Center, University of California, San Diego
Software Defined Networking Multiple Operating System Rotational Environment (SMORE)
Argonne National Laboratory
The ESnet Portal
ESnet, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Sciences Network
The Resilience Planning and Analysis Tool (RAPT)
Argonne National Laboratory
Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 Chromatography Data System
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination, and Evaluation)
Argonne National Laboratory
Timely Randomization Applied to Commodity Executables at Runtime (TRACER)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Tracktable
Sandia National Laboratories
URBANopt: Community- and District-Scale Energy Modeling for an Interconnected Future
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
XENDEE Cloud Computing Microgrid Platform
XENDEE Corporation
