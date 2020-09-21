Finalists for 2020 R&D 100 Awards are unveiled

Finalists for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

“This has been a difficult year for so many organizations, with the pandemic affecting so many aspects of how we work,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director for R&D World. “The process of submitting to the awards program is a lengthy one, and with staffs working from home or facilities temporarily closed, we realize how challenging this was. We were delighted to see these scientists and engineers come through, and the number of nominations for this year was almost exactly the same as in 2019.”

The finalists are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the finalists!

Analytical/Test category

3D Printed Auxetic Scaffold System (3D-PASS)

Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology

AFSEM Nano

GETec Microscopy GmbH

AI-Rad Companion Chest CT

Siemens Healthineers AG

Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder

Abbott

Axalta LiDAR Gonio-Retroreflectometer System (ALGRS)

Axalta Coating Systems

Blazar™ Platform

MilliporeSigma

Breezing Metabolic Analyzer

TF Health (d.b.a. Breezing Co.)

CCM® Therapy: A Breakthrough Treatment Option for Heart Failure

Impulse Dynamics

ChemSitu Microfluidic Technology for In Situ Mass Spectrometric Characterization of Microfluidic Devices

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

CoDeAc (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides)

Idaho National Laboratory

D8 DISCOVER Plus

Bruker AXS GmbH, affiliated company of Bruker Corp.

DermaClip Non-Invasive Skin Closure Device

DermaClip US, LLC

EGA 4000 Evolved Gas Analysis System

PerkinElmer Inc.

Electrochemical Hydrogen Contamination Detector

Los Alamos National Laboratory

ElectroCorrosion Toolkit™

Argonne National Laboratory

Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

High-throughput Sequential Excitation

University of Washington

i3 Terrain

Identification International, Inc.

Invitrogen Qubit Flex Fluorometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ion Torrent Genexus System

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

LA-dropletProbe

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Multi-look Airborne Collector for Human Encampment and Terrain Extraction (MACHETE) 2.0

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Navigator-100, the High-throughput SEM

Focus e-Beam Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Open Body Area Network (OBAN) Physiological Status Monitor (PSM)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Precision Optical Wind System (POWS)

Sandia National Laboratories

Reconnaissance of Influence Operations (RIO)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

SEDONA: SpEctroscopic Detection Of Nerve Agents

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts

Los Alamos National Laboratory

The AngioVac System – Gen 3

AngioDynamics

The Electron Diffractometer

ELDICO Scientific AG

The world’s first wireless handheld laser scanner

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Thermo Scientific VeriSpray PaperSpray ion source

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Three Electrodes Coin Cell

General Motors

Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer

Agilent Technologies

VHX-7000 Digital Microscope

Keyence Corporation of America

WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device

Boston Scientific Corporation

IT/Electrical category

Artificial intelligence early warning heart disease technology

OSTAR Meditech Corp.

Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Deep Sub-Micron Process MOSFETs with Maximum Gate Voltage of 280 V for Li-ion Battery Management IC

Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

Defensive Wire Routing for Untrusted Integrated Circuit Fabrication

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Fairyview™ – Aerial-view Video Synthesis Technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

iPad-based Picture Archiving and Communication System

EBM Technologies

iServCloud: The Hybrid Cloud Management Platform

Institute for Information Industry

Legion: A data-centric programming system

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Lower Power Loss RC-IGBT for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation

Matter-wave modulating secure quantum communicator (MMQ-Com)

Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Molecular Foundry

Millimeter-Wave Shoe Scanner

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

OptGrid for Distributed Energy Management

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Optical Building Sensors for Real-time Visualization of Earthquake Damage (OBSERVED)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

PBI: Public Biometric Infrastructure

Hitachi, Ltd.

QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Scalable and Cost-Effective Smartphone Application Streaming

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Software-Orchestrated Flash Array (SOFA) with High Random Write Performance

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD): 200 Gigabits-per-Second Free Space Optical Communications

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

XRPBS: X-ray Polarizing Beam Splitter

Nevada National Security Site

Mechanical/Materials category

A New Cobalt-Free Li-ion Battery Cathode Material

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A Superlubricity Coating Composed of Vertically-Aligned Carbon Nanotubes

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Air Co. Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol

Air Company

Amanzi–ATS: Modeling Environmental Systems across Scales

Los Alamos National Laboratory

AMPLIFY™ Si PE 1000 Polymer System

Dow Silicones Corporation

Application-Targeted Nanoprecipitate-Strengthened Aluminum Alloys Designed for Additive Manufacturing

NanoAL LLC

Artificial Surface Modification (ASM) for Agile Surface Quality Inspection

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

BETAFORCE™ 2800 TC for the Audi e-tron® battery

DuPont Transportation & Industrial

Bio-mimic, Non-porous and Breathable Wig Cap

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Bonded MetPreg™ Repair

Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ltd.

C2G: NETL’s Low-Cost Coal-to-Graphene Manufacturing Process

U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Carbon Capture & Utilization through Reduction Electrolysis (Carbon CURE)

Idaho National Laboratory

CellSage-KTA (Kinetic & Transient Analyses)

Idaho National Laboratory

Ceramic Ion Exchange Membranes

Membrion, Inc.

Cobalt-free laser-clad valve seat in fuel-flexible hybrid electric vehicles

Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

Continuous Heating Technology for Air Conditioners

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Advanced Technology R&D Center

(Continuously) Rotating Wind Turbine UAV Inspection System

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Controllable Hydro-Reactive Magnesium Alloy

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Delrin® SC698

E.I. DuPont (Transportation and Industrial)

Dow SPECFLEX™ Microcellular Polyurethanes

Dow

DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive Enables Next Generation Electronic Devices

Dow Performance Silicones

DOWSIL™ EI-2888 Primerless Silicone Encapsulant

Dow Chemical

DOWSIL™ TC-3065 Thermal Conductive Silicone Gel

Dow Performance Silicones

DOWSIL™CE-1607 Silicone Emulsion

Dow

DuPontTM Zytel®HTN42G30EF high performance polyamide resin

Transportation and Industrial, DuPont

Dye-sensitized cell (DSC) as Energy source Of Sensors, D-EOS

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Energy Harvesting Backpack for Military and Outdoor Applications

Virginia Tech

ENGAGE™ 11000 Polyolefin Elastomers

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

ENGAGE™ TR Polyolefin Elastomers

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Enhancing Chemical Resistance and Durability for Industrial Shipping Drums using Univation’s ACCLAIM™ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Resin with the UNIPOL™ PE Process

Univation Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company

Flue Gas CO2 Capturing & Utilization technology, FG2CU

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Fully Renewable Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane Polymers from Bio-Derived Oils and Amino Acids

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

HeatGard™ High Performance Geomembranes

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

High entropy alloy catalysts

University of Maryland

Laser Coating Removal Robot (LCR robot)

Southwest Research Institute

NEOSEED® NR-8800 – durable water repellent (DWR) for textile

NICCA Chemical Co., Ltd.

Networked Amide Epoxy Polymer Electrolyte for Solid State Lithium-Ion Batteries, NAEPE

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

New Generation DOWSIL™ 993N Structural Glazing Sealant for Glass Curtain Wall

Dow Performance Silicones

New Generation of Electrostatic Based Self-Cleaning Technology for Increasing Energy Yield from Dusty Solar Panels

Superclean Glass Inc

Next generation SILASTIC™ LTC 9400 Low Temperature Cure Liquid Silicone Rubber

The Dow Chemical Company

Oleo-Furan Surfactants Made from Renewable Biomass

Los Alamos National Laboratory

OrganiCam: First camera for noncontact, nondestructive biodetection in remote environments and space

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Overspray free paint application

PPG

Porous Graphitic Frameworks for Sustainable High-Performance Li-Ion Batteries

The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)

PPG Clean-Surface Technology™

PPG

PPG CORATHERM Thermal Gap Fillers

PPG

Radiative cooling wood

University of Maryland

RHOBARR™ 320 Polyolefin Dispersion for Paper and Board

The Dow Chemical Company

Self-Healing Cement

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Slitted electrode/current collector components for safer lithium-ion batteries

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Solar on the Move: All-Perovskite Tandem Technology Jump-Starts the Pursuit of Photovoltaic-Powered Vehicles

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB) Using Hard and Soft Solid Electrolytes

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Super Deep Stress Reactor for Mineral and Energy Recoveries

Monash University

Superconducting MgB2 wire for high-efficiency electromagnets

Hitachi, Ltd.

The innovative microbial dyes, MetabColor

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Transforming the Production of Carbon Nanotubes using Carbon Dioxide

Vanderbilt University

Ultra-high Energy Density Flywheel Battery, UED-FB

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

UltraPole™ NXT

Viance, LLC

Ultrasound Nano Bubble Cold Brew Coffee and Tea Machine

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Versatile Method for Preparing Highly Effective Electro-catalyst for CO2 to Chemical Conversion

Argonne National Laboratory

WALOCEL™ M120-01 Cellulose Ether

The Dow Chemical Company

Westex® DH Air™ – Lightweight Arc Resistant Protective Fabric

Milliken & Company

Process/Prototyping category

3D Intelligent Electro Chemical Machining System Technology

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

A low-cost manufacturing process for hollow silica particles

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Binary Solvent Diffusion For Fabrication of Large Nanoparticle Supercrystals

Sandia National Laboratories

Biomacromolecule Engineering by Soft Chain Coupling Technology

Oak Ridge National laboratory

Dynamic Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy Enables Low-Cost, High-Performance Solar Cells and Other Semiconductors Devices

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Economically converting wet waste to fuels

Idaho National Laboratory

Electric Thermal Energy Storage – Key Element for the Energy Transition

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

EPiTRI full-thickness skin printing system

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

HEX-Packing

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution

HP 3D Printing

Integrated Hydrogen Sensor/Separator Module Provides Long-Term Boost in Efficiency and Revenue in Solar Power Plants

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Manufacturing Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades with the Thermoplastic Resin System

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Multi-burn Solid Rocket: Revolutionizing heritage technology to solve emerging space problems

Los Alamos National Laboratory

PrintCast Metal-Metal Composites

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

ReliaCoat Command Center: Autonomous Sensor Integration for Digital Thermal Spray Manufacturing

ReliaCoat Technologies, LLC

Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion, ShAPE™

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

TEPEZZA

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Ultrasonic Extraction-Reaction Process System For Optimal Distilled Spirits

Persedo LLC

Versatile Cold Spray

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Software/Services category

A Smart-Care Solution for Chronic Wound, iSCare

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Argobots: A Lightweight and Highly Flexible Threading Framework

Argonne National Laboratory

Augmented Annotation System

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Battery Performance and Cost (BatPaC) Model

Argonne National Laboratory

Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ)

Idaho National Laboratory

CURENT LTB

CURENT Research Center

CyberPow: Cyber Sensing for Power Outage Detection

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

DCNNN (Deep Convolutional Neural Network for N-1)

The University of Tennessee

DOZN™ – An Industry-First Quantitative Green Chemistry Tool

MilliporeSigma

Energy Resilience Assessment (ERA) Tool

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

EW Test System (EWTS) for System Performance and Real Time Analysis (SPARTA)

Southwest Research Institute

FAST 3D Camera for optimized radiation dose and image quality in Computed Tomography

Siemens Healthineers AG

FOVEA (Forensic Video Exploitation and Analysis) Tool Suite

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Handheld Sensor for Screening Crop Quality

Ohio Soybean Council (OSC)

High-density Evaluator of COTS Applications for Trust and Efficacy (HECATE)

Sandia National Laboratories

ICARUS: Intelligent Consequence Control by Aerial Reconnoiter using Unmanned Systems

Nevada National Security Site

IDAES PSE Computational Platform

U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

INCA / CoreMFA

Vanderbilt University

Keylime

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

LAVA: Large-Scale Vulnerability Addition

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

M2R2 CLLBC Multimode Radioisotope Identification Detector (RIID)

Kromek Group PLC

MFEM: Advanced Simulation Algorithms for HPC Applications

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

nanoHUB: Making simulation and data pervasive

Purdue University

OpDefender

Idaho National Laboratory

Over-Water Reconnaissance Coordination AI (ORCA)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

PK Submit™

Certara

Preventing Catastrophic Failure from Fracture Using Ansys SMART Simulation

Ansys

Production Decision Support System (PDSS) with Digital Twins Solution for Bicycle Industry

Institute for Information Industry

Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR)

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Regional Energy Deployment System 2.0

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Route Operable Unmanned Navigation of Drones (ROUNDS)

Idaho National Laboratory

SeedMeLab – A branded data repository for teams

San Diego Supercomputer Center, University of California, San Diego

Software Defined Networking Multiple Operating System Rotational Environment (SMORE)

Argonne National Laboratory

The ESnet Portal

ESnet, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Sciences Network

The Resilience Planning and Analysis Tool (RAPT)

Argonne National Laboratory

Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 Chromatography Data System

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination, and Evaluation)

Argonne National Laboratory

Timely Randomization Applied to Commodity Executables at Runtime (TRACER)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Tracktable

Sandia National Laboratories

URBANopt: Community- and District-Scale Energy Modeling for an Interconnected Future

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

XENDEE Cloud Computing Microgrid Platform

XENDEE Corporation