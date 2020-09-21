Research & Development World

Finalists for 2020 R&D 100 Awards are unveiled

Finalists for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

“This has been a difficult year for so many organizations, with the pandemic affecting so many aspects of how we work,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director for R&D World. “The process of submitting to the awards program is a lengthy one, and with staffs working from home or facilities temporarily closed, we realize how challenging this was. We were delighted to see these scientists and engineers come through, and the number of nominations for this year was almost exactly the same as in 2019.”

The finalists are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the finalists!

The winners of the R&D 100 will be announced in three virtual award presentations next week, with each day highlighting R&D 100 winners in different categories:

Tuesday, September 29th
Analytical/Test
IT/Electrical
Special Recognition category winners

Wednesday, September 30th
Mechanical/Materials

Thursday, October 1st
Process/Prototyping
Software/Services

To register for the virtual award ceremonies, please visit this link. Each ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) time and is free of charge.

This year’s R&D 100 Conference is also moving online, with three great speakers on November 5th, 12th and 19th. Conference attendance is free this year, but you must register to attend. For more information, please visit www.rd100conference.com and register today.

Analytical/Test category

3D Printed Auxetic Scaffold System (3D-PASS)
Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology

AFSEM Nano
GETec Microscopy GmbH

AI-Rad Companion Chest CT
Siemens Healthineers AG

Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder
Abbott

Axalta LiDAR Gonio-Retroreflectometer System (ALGRS)
Axalta Coating Systems

Blazar™ Platform
MilliporeSigma

Breezing Metabolic Analyzer
TF Health (d.b.a. Breezing Co.)

CCM® Therapy: A Breakthrough Treatment Option for Heart Failure
Impulse Dynamics

ChemSitu Microfluidic Technology for In Situ Mass Spectrometric Characterization of Microfluidic Devices
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

CoDeAc (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides)
Idaho National Laboratory

D8 DISCOVER Plus
Bruker AXS GmbH, affiliated company of Bruker Corp.

DermaClip Non-Invasive Skin Closure Device
DermaClip US, LLC

EGA 4000 Evolved Gas Analysis System
PerkinElmer Inc.

Electrochemical Hydrogen Contamination Detector
Los Alamos National Laboratory

ElectroCorrosion Toolkit™
Argonne National Laboratory

Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

High-throughput Sequential Excitation
University of Washington

i3 Terrain
Identification International, Inc.

Invitrogen Qubit Flex Fluorometer
Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ion Torrent Genexus System
Thermo Fisher Scientific

Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform
Keysight Technologies, Inc.

LA-dropletProbe
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Multi-look Airborne Collector for Human Encampment and Terrain Extraction (MACHETE) 2.0
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Navigator-100, the High-throughput SEM
Focus e-Beam Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Open Body Area Network (OBAN) Physiological Status Monitor (PSM)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Precision Optical Wind System (POWS)
Sandia National Laboratories

Reconnaissance of Influence Operations (RIO)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

SEDONA: SpEctroscopic Detection Of Nerve Agents
Los Alamos National Laboratory

Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts
Los Alamos National Laboratory

The AngioVac System – Gen 3
AngioDynamics

The Electron Diffractometer
ELDICO Scientific AG

The world’s first wireless handheld laser scanner
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Thermo Scientific VeriSpray PaperSpray ion source
Thermo Fisher Scientific

Three Electrodes Coin Cell
General Motors

Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer
Agilent Technologies

VHX-7000 Digital Microscope
Keyence Corporation of America

WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device
Boston Scientific Corporation

IT/Electrical category

Artificial intelligence early warning heart disease technology
OSTAR Meditech Corp.

Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)
Los Alamos National Laboratory

Deep Sub-Micron Process MOSFETs with Maximum Gate Voltage of 280 V for Li-ion Battery Management IC
Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

Defensive Wire Routing for Untrusted Integrated Circuit Fabrication
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Fairyview™ – Aerial-view Video Synthesis Technology
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

iPad-based Picture Archiving and Communication System
EBM Technologies

iServCloud: The Hybrid Cloud Management Platform
Institute for Information Industry

Legion: A data-centric programming system
Los Alamos National Laboratory

Lower Power Loss RC-IGBT for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Toyota Motor Corporation

Matter-wave modulating secure quantum communicator (MMQ-Com)
Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Molecular Foundry

Millimeter-Wave Shoe Scanner
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

OptGrid for Distributed Energy Management
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Optical Building Sensors for Real-time Visualization of Earthquake Damage (OBSERVED)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

PBI: Public Biometric Infrastructure
Hitachi, Ltd.

QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management
Los Alamos National Laboratory

Scalable and Cost-Effective Smartphone Application Streaming
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Software-Orchestrated Flash Array (SOFA) with High Random Write Performance
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD): 200 Gigabits-per-Second Free Space Optical Communications
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

XRPBS: X-ray Polarizing Beam Splitter
Nevada National Security Site

Mechanical/Materials category

A New Cobalt-Free Li-ion Battery Cathode Material
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A Superlubricity Coating Composed of Vertically-Aligned Carbon Nanotubes
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Air Co. Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol
Air Company

Amanzi–ATS: Modeling Environmental Systems across Scales
Los Alamos National Laboratory

AMPLIFY™ Si PE 1000 Polymer System
Dow Silicones Corporation

Application-Targeted Nanoprecipitate-Strengthened Aluminum Alloys Designed for Additive Manufacturing
NanoAL LLC

Artificial Surface Modification (ASM) for Agile Surface Quality Inspection
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

BETAFORCE™ 2800 TC for the Audi e-tron® battery
DuPont Transportation & Industrial

Bio-mimic, Non-porous and Breathable Wig Cap
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Bonded MetPreg™ Repair
Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ltd.

C2G: NETL’s Low-Cost Coal-to-Graphene Manufacturing Process
U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Carbon Capture & Utilization through Reduction Electrolysis (Carbon CURE)
Idaho National Laboratory

CellSage-KTA (Kinetic & Transient Analyses)
Idaho National Laboratory

Ceramic Ion Exchange Membranes
Membrion, Inc.

Cobalt-free laser-clad valve seat in fuel-flexible hybrid electric vehicles
Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

Continuous Heating Technology for Air Conditioners
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Advanced Technology R&D Center

(Continuously) Rotating Wind Turbine UAV Inspection System
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Controllable Hydro-Reactive Magnesium Alloy
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Delrin® SC698
E.I. DuPont (Transportation and Industrial)

Dow SPECFLEX™ Microcellular Polyurethanes
Dow

DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive Enables Next Generation Electronic Devices
Dow Performance Silicones

DOWSIL™ EI-2888 Primerless Silicone Encapsulant
Dow Chemical

DOWSIL™ TC-3065 Thermal Conductive Silicone Gel
Dow Performance Silicones

DOWSIL™CE-1607 Silicone Emulsion
Dow

DuPontTM Zytel®HTN42G30EF high performance polyamide resin
Transportation and Industrial, DuPont

Dye-sensitized cell (DSC) as Energy source Of Sensors, D-EOS
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Energy Harvesting Backpack for Military and Outdoor Applications
Virginia Tech

ENGAGE™ 11000 Polyolefin Elastomers
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

ENGAGE™ TR Polyolefin Elastomers
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Enhancing Chemical Resistance and Durability for Industrial Shipping Drums using Univation’s ACCLAIM™ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Resin with the UNIPOL™ PE Process
Univation Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company

Flue Gas CO2 Capturing & Utilization technology, FG2CU
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Fully Renewable Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane Polymers from Bio-Derived Oils and Amino Acids
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

HeatGard™ High Performance Geomembranes
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

High entropy alloy catalysts
University of Maryland

Laser Coating Removal Robot (LCR robot)
Southwest Research Institute

NEOSEED® NR-8800 – durable water repellent (DWR) for textile
NICCA Chemical Co., Ltd.

Networked Amide Epoxy Polymer Electrolyte for Solid State Lithium-Ion Batteries, NAEPE
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

New Generation DOWSIL™ 993N Structural Glazing Sealant for Glass Curtain Wall
Dow Performance Silicones

New Generation of Electrostatic Based Self-Cleaning Technology for Increasing Energy Yield from Dusty Solar Panels
Superclean Glass Inc

Next generation SILASTIC™ LTC 9400 Low Temperature Cure Liquid Silicone Rubber
The Dow Chemical Company

Oleo-Furan Surfactants Made from Renewable Biomass
Los Alamos National Laboratory

OrganiCam: First camera for noncontact, nondestructive biodetection in remote environments and space
Los Alamos National Laboratory

Overspray free paint application
PPG

Porous Graphitic Frameworks for Sustainable High-Performance Li-Ion Batteries
The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)

PPG Clean-Surface Technology™
PPG

PPG CORATHERM Thermal Gap Fillers
PPG

Radiative cooling wood
University of Maryland

RHOBARR™ 320 Polyolefin Dispersion for Paper and Board
The Dow Chemical Company

Self-Healing Cement
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Slitted electrode/current collector components for safer lithium-ion batteries
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Solar on the Move: All-Perovskite Tandem Technology Jump-Starts the Pursuit of Photovoltaic-Powered Vehicles
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB) Using Hard and Soft Solid Electrolytes
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Super Deep Stress Reactor for Mineral and Energy Recoveries
Monash University

Superconducting MgB2 wire for high-efficiency electromagnets
Hitachi, Ltd.

The innovative microbial dyes, MetabColor
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Transforming the Production of Carbon Nanotubes using Carbon Dioxide
Vanderbilt University

Ultra-high Energy Density Flywheel Battery, UED-FB
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

UltraPole™ NXT
Viance, LLC

Ultrasound Nano Bubble Cold Brew Coffee and Tea Machine
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Versatile Method for Preparing Highly Effective Electro-catalyst for CO2 to Chemical Conversion
Argonne National Laboratory

WALOCEL™ M120-01 Cellulose Ether
The Dow Chemical Company

Westex® DH Air™ – Lightweight Arc Resistant Protective Fabric
Milliken & Company

Process/Prototyping category

3D Intelligent Electro Chemical Machining System Technology
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

A low-cost manufacturing process for hollow silica particles
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Binary Solvent Diffusion For Fabrication of Large Nanoparticle Supercrystals
Sandia National Laboratories

Biomacromolecule Engineering by Soft Chain Coupling Technology
Oak Ridge National laboratory

Dynamic Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy Enables Low-Cost, High-Performance Solar Cells and Other Semiconductors Devices
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Economically converting wet waste to fuels
Idaho National Laboratory

Electric Thermal Energy Storage – Key Element for the Energy Transition
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

EPiTRI full-thickness skin printing system
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

HEX-Packing
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution
HP 3D Printing

Integrated Hydrogen Sensor/Separator Module Provides Long-Term Boost in Efficiency and Revenue in Solar Power Plants
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Manufacturing Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades with the Thermoplastic Resin System
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Multi-burn Solid Rocket: Revolutionizing heritage technology to solve emerging space problems
Los Alamos National Laboratory

PrintCast Metal-Metal Composites
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

ReliaCoat Command Center: Autonomous Sensor Integration for Digital Thermal Spray Manufacturing
ReliaCoat Technologies, LLC

Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion, ShAPE™
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

TEPEZZA
Horizon Therapeutics plc

Ultrasonic Extraction-Reaction Process System For Optimal Distilled Spirits
Persedo LLC

Versatile Cold Spray
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Software/Services category

A Smart-Care Solution for Chronic Wound, iSCare
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Argobots: A Lightweight and Highly Flexible Threading Framework
Argonne National Laboratory

Augmented Annotation System
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Battery Performance and Cost (BatPaC) Model
Argonne National Laboratory

Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ)
Idaho National Laboratory

CURENT LTB
CURENT Research Center

CyberPow: Cyber Sensing for Power Outage Detection
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

DCNNN (Deep Convolutional Neural Network for N-1)
The University of Tennessee

DOZN™ – An Industry-First Quantitative Green Chemistry Tool
MilliporeSigma

Energy Resilience Assessment (ERA) Tool
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

EW Test System (EWTS) for System Performance and Real Time Analysis (SPARTA)
Southwest Research Institute

FAST 3D Camera for optimized radiation dose and image quality in Computed Tomography
Siemens Healthineers AG

FOVEA (Forensic Video Exploitation and Analysis) Tool Suite
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Handheld Sensor for Screening Crop Quality
Ohio Soybean Council (OSC)

High-density Evaluator of COTS Applications for Trust and Efficacy (HECATE)
Sandia National Laboratories

ICARUS: Intelligent Consequence Control by Aerial Reconnoiter using Unmanned Systems
Nevada National Security Site

IDAES PSE Computational Platform
U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

INCA / CoreMFA
Vanderbilt University

Keylime
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

LAVA: Large-Scale Vulnerability Addition
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

M2R2 CLLBC Multimode Radioisotope Identification Detector (RIID)
Kromek Group PLC

MFEM: Advanced Simulation Algorithms for HPC Applications
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

nanoHUB: Making simulation and data pervasive
Purdue University

OpDefender
Idaho National Laboratory

Over-Water Reconnaissance Coordination AI (ORCA)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

PK Submit™
Certara

Preventing Catastrophic Failure from Fracture Using Ansys SMART Simulation
Ansys

Production Decision Support System (PDSS) with Digital Twins Solution for Bicycle Industry
Institute for Information Industry

Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR)
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Regional Energy Deployment System 2.0
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Route Operable Unmanned Navigation of Drones (ROUNDS)
Idaho National Laboratory

SeedMeLab – A branded data repository for teams
San Diego Supercomputer Center, University of California, San Diego

Software Defined Networking Multiple Operating System Rotational Environment (SMORE)
Argonne National Laboratory

The ESnet Portal
ESnet, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Sciences Network

The Resilience Planning and Analysis Tool (RAPT)
Argonne National Laboratory

Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 Chromatography Data System
Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination, and Evaluation)
Argonne National Laboratory

Timely Randomization Applied to Commodity Executables at Runtime (TRACER)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Tracktable
Sandia National Laboratories

URBANopt: Community- and District-Scale Energy Modeling for an Interconnected Future
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

XENDEE Cloud Computing Microgrid Platform
XENDEE Corporation

 

