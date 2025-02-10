R&D 100 winner of the day: Fixing Flue Gas CO2 Into High Performance Polycarbonate Resin

CHIMEI Corporation and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) have developed a close-looped, zero waste, and non-toxic method to make polycarbonate resin. It uses sophisticated catalysts to effectively address the common environmental problems in traditional methods. This technology avoids toxic chemical feedstock and recycles all solvents and wastewater, significantly reducing energy consumption and overall carbon emissions. The FCO2PC facility is cost-effective to install, and the cost of production is comparable to or lower than that of conventional polycarbonate. ITRI has shown that FCO2PC technology works and is economically beneficial on an industrial scale. FCO2PC successfully implemented the 3Rs (Reduce-Reuse-Recycle) green policy and demonstrated an exciting, practical pathway for the industry to follow.