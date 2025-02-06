R&D 100 winner of the day: Frontier-X

NASA missions with limited mass and power budgets have driven the development of innovative communication systems. In response, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) created Frontier Radio, a low-power, low-mass, modular S/Ka-band software-defined radio launched on NASA’s Van Allen Probes in 2012.

Over the past two decades, Frontier Radio has become essential for numerous near- and deep-space missions. It enables small spacecraft to transmit data and receive commands reliably. The latest iteration, Frontier-X, which was commercialized in 2023, expands the reach of smaller satellites while providing enhanced connectivity and faster data transmission at a lower cost.

Frontier-X represents a significant advancement in spacecraft communications technology. It meets the critical radio communications needs of numerous near- and deep-space missions. The technology has been used on multiple space missions, including the Van Allen Probes and the Parker Solar Probe. Rocket Lab has licensed the technology for Frontier, enabling the creation of software-defined radios for the commercial industry.