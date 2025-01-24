R&D 100 winner of the day: GEM Premier 7000 with iQM3

Hemolysis accounts for up to 70% of all unsuitable specimens and can falsely elevate potassium by up to 152%. Potassium is critical in managing cardiac function. Misdiagnosis due to hemolysis can significantly affect the management of the patient, causing repeated blood draws, delays in care, or unnecessary medical interventions. Studies demonstrate hemolysis prevalence throughout acute care settings, including in whole blood measurements on blood gas analyzers where potassium is reported. Until now, hemolysis detection on entire blood has not been available on blood gas analyzers. The GEM Premier 7000 provides integrated hemolysis detection on whole blood, with no additional sample volume/time required at the point of care. Using acoustophoretic technologies with laboratory-standard photometric measurements, the system separates whole blood to determine the degree of hemolysis in a sample, simultaneously reporting blood gas, electrolytes, CO-Oximetry, and tBili results. Designed for use throughout the hospital — from the lab to acute care settings — the system can improve patient care while reducing costs associated with undetected hemolysis.