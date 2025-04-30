Google’s Pichai warns antitrust judge that forced data sharing could ‘gut’ search R&D

The same data trove that let Google dominate search now trains Gemini, and prosecutors want rivals to tap it. Pichai linked the data-sharing demand directly to AI development, warning it would let competitors “reverse-engineer every aspect of our technology” and gut future AI R&D.
Pichai testified in the remedy phase of a landmark U.S. antitrust case after Judge Amit Mehta ruled last year that Google illegally preserved its search monopoly through multibillion-dollar default-placement deals with Apple, Samsung and major U.S. carriers. The remedy trial began April 21, with Judge Mehta signaling a written order “in the coming months.”
Google hopes to finalize an agreement “by mid-year” to embed its Gemini large-language model inside Apple Intelligence, Pichai said, confirming earlier discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook. DOJ lawyers highlighted Google’s Apple-plus-carriers spend (approximately $20 billion annually) to show why a Gemini-on-iPhone pact could extend the company’s dominance.
The CEO added that Google is already “experimenting” with ads inside the Gemini app: a jab at prosecutors’ claim that the company must find new revenue streams if default payments are curbed.
Judge Mehta is weighing fixes that range from scrapping $20 billion in default-search payouts to carving off Chrome. (In 2021, Google paid Apple $26.3 billion, according to evidence from the proceedings, according to WSJ.) The government coalition seeks a ban on default-status payments, limits on exclusive deals with device makers, and, most radically, a forced spin-off of the Chrome browser. Android is reportedly also “on the table” as a potential divestiture target. Google calls these measures “disproportionate and legally unsupported.” Pichai called the proposal “so far-reaching,” and ”so extraordinary.”
Companies ranging from OpenAI and Perplexity to Yahoo have expressed interest in acquiring Chrome.
DOJ lawyers want Google to open its 25-year-old search index to competitors. Pichai countered that handing over raw index data and live query logs would let outsiders “reverse-engineer Google Search” in short order and “make it unviable to invest in R&D the way we have for two decades.” For context, Google parent invested $49.3 billion in R&D in 2024 and $45.4 billion a year earlier.
Critics in tech-policy circles say the case has morphed from addressing a “search monopoly” to questioning “can any one firm own the AI stack?” Google already pays Apple an estimated $20 billion a year for default placement on iPhones. A Gemini-for-iOS deal could either deepen that tie-up or, in the eyes of regulators, extend Google’s dominance into on-device AI. By pushing back on data-sharing, Pichai is fighting to keep control of the trove that fuels both search ads and emerging AI products.
Judge Mehta said he aims to issue a remedies order “in the coming months.” Google has pledged an immediate appeal.
