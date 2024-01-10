Gravity-free brassiere using bio-inspired shock-absorbing materials is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Developer: N ano and Advanced Materials Institute (

Co-Developer: Super Rich Moulders Limited Four K Knitters Limited

NAMI has developed an innovative material that emulates spider silk, offering both flexibility for comfort and resistance to movement. The material features soft and hard segments, with the soft part providing elasticity and the hard portion delivering energy-absorbing capabilities. This material can be made into various forms, including sponges for bra cups and elastomer bands for bra straps. The sponge cups provide cushioning that conforms well with the body while offering superior support during high-intensity athletic activities. Meanwhile, the bra straps constructed with NAMI’s material exhibit the ability to switch between soft and stiff states during rapid motion, resulting in improved breast fixation. Overall, Gravity-free Brassiere offers a combination of support and comfort, rendering them the top choice for any physical activity.