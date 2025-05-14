GreyB on Wednesday rolled out Slate, an AI search tool that promises to collapse the grunt work of patent and literature hunts into a single query. The firm says early pilots cut document-finding time “from hours to minutes.”

Slate’s index reaches across more than 160 million patents filed in 100-plus jurisdictions and roughly 264 million journal articles. Layered on top are records for about 850,000 companies, 102 million authors, 32,000 funding awards and 111,000 academic and industrial institutions—figures GreyB says give users a panoramic view of the innovation landscape.

Slate’s front end uses an AI model trained on GreyB’s proprietary data and a decade of its client research to parse plain-English questions. This system ranks matches by semantic relevance and generates short, citation-linked digests. GreyB states the extensive index refreshes monthly.

Slate pulls patents, papers and market data into a single knowledge graph, exposing links that often stay hidden in siloed databases. Its home‑grown AI, trained on more than a decade of research records, parses plain‑English questions and ranks results by meaning, not just keywords. Because the corpus spans multiple industries, the system can surface look‑alike technologies from unexpected fields. It also spits out concise, citation‑linked summaries, letting researchers scan evidence quickly and check the original sources.

GreyB has offered a product called Slate since at least 2022 as a patent‑portfolio and content‑management tool. The public marketing then focused on patent analytics, not on the broader “external innovation discovery” pitch it’s unveiling now. In 2023, Slate won a 2023 CODiE Award.

GreyB’s website notes companies ranging from Duracell to Saint-Gobain to KraftHeinz as customers.

The firm notes that Slate is ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 compliant and stores three-month geo-redundant backups.