Meta and Groq used the Llamacon stage to debut a joint offering that pipes Meta’s first-party Llama API through Groq’s Language Processing Units (LPUs), promising production-grade speed at a fraction of conventional inference costs.

What developers get

The partners bill the service as “no-tradeoff” inference: fast responses, predictable low latency and reliable scaling, all at low cost. Early benchmarks show throughput of up to 625 tokens per second for the Llama 4 model now in preview. Migration requires only three lines of code for teams already calling OpenAI endpoints, and users avoid cold starts, model tuning and GPU overhead. Groq (not to be confused with xAI’s Grok) notes that Fortune 500 customers already run production workloads on its hardware.

Inside Groq’s vertically integrated stack

Unlike GPU-based clouds that splice together off-the-shelf processors, libraries and orchestration layers, Groq builds and operates a single, vertically integrated inference stack. The heart is the company’s custom LPU, an application-specific integrated circuit the company calls “the world’s most efficient” for AI inference. The chip sits at the bottom of a software stack Groq controls end-to-end, letting engineers optimize data flow and scheduling in ways general-purpose GPUs cannot match. That tight integration, the firms say, underlies the headline numbers on speed, consistency and cost efficiency.

“Teaming up with Meta for the official Llama API raises the bar for model performance,” Groq CEO and founder Jonathan Ross said in a press release.

Groq delivers the speed, consistency, and cost efficiency that production AI demands, while giving developers the flexibility and control they need to build fast.—Ross

Positioning inside Meta’s open-model ecosystem

For Meta, adding Groq to the official Llama pipeline sharpens its pitch to the ecosystem of developers choosing open models over closed-source systems. Meta has a diverse AI focus, extending beyond large language models like Llama into other advanced areas such as computer vision models like Sapiens, designed for detailed 3D analysis of humans in real-world environments. The Llama API (now available to select devs in preview) is the company’s first-party access point for all openly available Llama models, and Groq’s hardware fits Meta’s roadmap of making those models “production-ready” without locking users into a single cloud or GPU vendor. By outsourcing inference acceleration to Groq, Meta can focus on research and model releases while assuring customers that an industrial-grade back end exists for real-time deployment.

The move also highlights a broader land grab in inference hardware. While GPUs remain the default accelerator for large-scale training and many inference workloads, ASIC vendors such as Groq argue that dedicated silicon can deliver higher efficiency once models are fixed. Groq’s claim of low-cost, high-throughput inference positions it as a direct challenger to GPU-centric stacks for latency-sensitive applications. With the Meta partnership, the company adds a marquee model family to its portfolio and taps into a target base of developers and Fortune 500 adopters already using Groq infrastructure.

Engineering details and developer workflow

In practice, developers call the same Llama API endpoints they would on a standard deployment but receive responses generated on Groq’s LPU farm. Because the service eliminates cold starts, teams can scale down to zero without paying for idle capacity and still maintain millisecond-level latency when traffic returns. The three-line migration path means no retuning or prompt re-engineering; production code can swap endpoints and immediately see the advertised 625-token-per-second throughput.

What’s next

The partners did not commit to specific future models, but the press material makes clear that Llama 4 is only the first stop on a roadmap designed to “[raise] the bar for model performance” across Meta’s open AI portfolio. If the preview translates into reliable, affordable capacity at scale, the Groq–Meta tandem could shift expectations for how quickly, and cheaply, open-model inference can run in production.