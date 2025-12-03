AI-branded job titles are dominating career conversations. The internet is overflowing with “how to break into AI” posts and courses. Bootcamps market data science certificates as golden tickets. Google Trends shows rising interest in AI job searches.

In any event, 2025 has delivered a more complicated story than the hype suggests, one where the AI and data job market remains large but is cooling, traditional science employment took hits, and the gap between online career buzz and actual hiring remains wide.

What the AI and data job market looks like

Start with the structural picture. BLS tracks “data scientists” as a formal occupational category, and the long-term outlook remains strong. Earlier, the firm had projected employment of data scientists would grow 34% from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations. About 23,400 openings for data scientists are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Median annual pay was about $112,590 in May 2024.

But the picture has grown starker since as tech company layoffs have piled up. Indeed senior economist Cory Stahle pointed to popular data-science training programs creating more supply than demand, leading to “a surplus of highly skilled workers just as employer demand recedes.”

Still, the AI boom has led to a considerable number of openings. As of late November 2025, LinkedIn shows 200,000+ Data Scientist jobs in the United States, while Indeed.com lists more than 14,000. While the Harvard Business Review’s 2012 article proclaiming data science “the sexiest job of the 21st century” seems overstated now, the field remains substantial.

2025 was a tough year for science employment

For R&D World readers, any workforce story that skips this year’s shock would feel detached from reality. Federal science agencies absorbed significant cuts. The Trump administration slashed about 1,300 employees, or 10% of the workforce, at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 1,000 probationary employees at the National Institutes of Health were also laid off. The EPA fired 388 probationary employees. Every NSF directorate was affected by the firings. “We’ve lost decades of experience.”

The grant pipeline took a hit, too. Science News estimates the administration froze or ended about 5,300 NIH and NSF grants over the course of 2025. That represents more than $5 billion in research funds. As of November, roughly 3,800 of those grants—nearly 2,500 at NIH and over 1,300 at NSF—remained frozen or ended, with about $3 billion in unspent funds still in limbo.

Private-sector life sciences didn’t escape. At the halfway mark of 2025, 128 layoff rounds were reported, marking a 32% year-over-year increase compared to the first half of 2024. Novo Nordisk is cutting some 9,000 staff across its global operations.

Traditional lab roles remain structurally stable

BLS ten-year projections smooth out shock years and aim at underlying demand. On that scale, the lab economy is still a large, stable hiring base.

Overall employment in life, physical, and social science occupations is projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations from 2024 to 2034. About 144,700 openings are projected each year, on average, in these occupations. The median annual wage for this group was $78,980 in May 2024.

Inside that base, core lab roles show steady demand: Employment of medical scientists is projected to grow 9% from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations. About 9,600 openings for medical scientists are projected each year.

Employment of biochemists and biophysicists is projected to grow 6% from 2024 to 2034, faster than the average for all occupations. About 2,900 openings for biochemists and biophysicists are projected each year.

Technician roles remain the main doorway

Even in a funding shock year, replacement-driven openings keep labs hiring. Despite limited employment growth, about 22,600 openings for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Most of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force.

About 9,100 openings for biological technicians are projected each year, on average, over the decade. For early-career workers, that is still the most reliable entry ramp into R&D.