High Transfer Efficiency Commercial Vehicle Coating System is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Axalta Coating Systems’ new vehicle coating system is a major step forward for commercial vehicle manufacturers in meeting their sustainability and productivity targets. It also enhances the coated surface’s appearance and expands the color capability for the market. This technology meets several market megatrends in the commercial vehicle and heavy-duty truck market. It reduces solvent emissions through high transfer efficiency application and high solids coating formulations, thus promoting sustainability. It also improves process efficiency and manufacturing capability through a one-pass application process, thereby enhancing productivity. Furthermore, it improves the vehicles appearance by offering enhanced color capability with improved flake orientation.