Researchers at Syngenta built a custom Automated Media Dispensing System (AMDS) by repurposing an off-the-shelf OpenBuilds CNC router, showing how manufacturing hardware can be adapted into precision lab instruments for a fraction of commercial cost. They published their findings in SLAS Technology.

Plant biotechnology labs routinely need to fill hundreds or thousands of specialized containers with growth media. This is typically done by hand, which is slow, inconsistent and causes ergonomic strain on lab personnel. However, commercial automated solutions can cost anywhere between $30,000 and $200,000, with high-end systems exceeding $500,000, putting them out of reach for many labs.

Existing affordable solutions like plate dispensers don’t cover specialized containers like Phytatrays or Magenta containers that are common in plant tissue cultures. Additionally, viscous media like Rooting Murashige and Skoog are not handled well by standard pipetting solutions.

Engineering a modular solution from off-the-shelf parts

The system uses G-code to move dual dispensing nozzles across trays of containers, with a peristaltic pump delivering media through tubing. The total cost of materials was approximately one-fiftieth of comparable commercial systems.

The system was based on the OpenBuilds LEAD CNC Machine 1510. The researchers modified it to reduce the Y-dimension to 24 inches to fit on a lab countertop. The nozzle holder was custom-designed in FreeCAD and 3D printed in polycarbonate by a third-party manufacturer, Xometry. The hose clamp system was printed on a consumer-grade Ankermake M5C printer in PLA. STL files for the printed components are publicly available on NIH 3D Print Exchange, and G-code for all speed protocols is available on GitHub, making the approach reproducible and accessible for other scientists.

The optimal configuration used stainless-steel drinking straws as nozzles paired with Masterflex pump tubing, which was an unexpectedly effective and cheap solution. This setup achieved a process capability index (Cpk) of 2.28, outperforming manual dispensing, which has a Cpk of 1.43. The optimized speed protocol was also about 30% faster than hand-pouring.

Scalability and the future of container-agnostic dispensing

The researchers argue that the biggest win is eliminating the repetitive physical strain of manual pouring, reducing the risk of musculoskeletal injury for lab staff.

The system currently only integrates with the Integra MediaClave 30 media source and was only validated for Phytatray II containers. The researchers suggest future improvements could include remote monitoring cameras, moisture sensors, UV sterilization, conveyor belts for tray handling and LIMS integration.

In theory, this approach could be container-agnostic. Any lab needing high-volume, repeatable liquid dispensing into nonstandard vessels could adapt this blueprint with minimal modifications. This could be especially relevant during tight funding cycles or for smaller universities and labs in developing regions.