Industrial Control System Cybersecurity Analytic Platform is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Using AI technology, ICSentry, developed by Institute for Information Industry, detects and analyzes potential threats in OT networks, providing a promising solution to protect critical infrastructure. It has been successfully implemented in real-life infrastructures, such as a natural gas company’s production. Moreover, ICSentry also conducts POC verification at Taiwan Water Supply Company, which provides good performance and competitiveness for ICS network security in its OT environment. Its advanced algorithms enable real-time monitoring and detection of anomalies, making it a powerful tool for safeguarding against malicious threats. The goal of ICSentry is to remain vigilant and prevent threats by continuously analyzing and monitoring OT network traffic, thus ensuring reliable and secure operation.