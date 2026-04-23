Inside the Viz.ai–J&J deal to speed subdural hemorrhage care, from CT scan to treatment decision

Imagine a patient arrives in the ER after a fall. A CT scan already shows blood collecting in the subdural space, but the case still has to move through the usual chain: radiology review, report generation, chart review, specialist notification and treatment triage. Each handoff adds time. The AI care-coordination platform Viz.ai is betting that automated detection plus AI-generated chart summarization can shorten that interval and help teams identify patients sooner.

In a collaboration announced today, Johnson & Johnson and Viz.ai are pairing Johnson & Johnson’s neurovascular portfolio with Viz.ai’s FDA 510(k)-cleared Subdural Hemorrhage solution in a joint go-to-market effort for U.S. hospitals. The aim is to help hospitals identify suspected chronic subdural hematoma (cSDH) cases earlier and determine which patients may benefit from middle meningeal artery embolization, a procedure that has been shown to reduce recurrence.

In December, Johnson & Johnson MedTech won an expanded indication for its TRUFILL n‑BCA liquid embolic system for embolization of the middle meningeal artery (MMA) to treat symptomatic subacute SDH and cSDH as an adjunct to surgery.

Expanding brain bleed detection to more hospitals

“For any clinical condition, there are probably three major barriers to getting patients the right care,” said Andrew Ibrahim, MD, chief clinical officer at Viz.ai. “One, can you find the patient? Do you know they have it?” The second hurdle is knowing enough about the patient to know if the treatment is suitable. “Three, is there a guideline or decision tree to help you know what to do next?” Ibrahim added.

Viz says its subdural offering is built around those three questions. Its FDA 510(k)-cleared Subdural Hemorrhage software flags suspected cases, while Viz Assist surfaces chart context such as medications, prior notes and other history that can shape treatment decisions. “You’re not waiting for radiology to read it, write a report, call the ER back, and then the ER calls the interventionist,” Ibrahim said. “The images and alert go straight to the decision-maker.”

For the specialists taking those calls, the problem is also one of triage. An interventionalist or neurosurgeon on call may get 20 or 25 consultation requests a night, Ibrahim said, without knowing which two or three require immediate attention. The software is meant to help narrow that field sooner.

Benefits for rural locations

That sorting problem becomes more acute in hospitals where imaging review itself is delayed. “Rural hospitals often rely on a teleradiologist, and that read may take hours,” Ibrahim said. “For Viz to identify something within minutes and activate the transfer to get the patient to a center where they can be a candidate for a procedure is incredibly impactful.” Ibrahim pointed to stroke data from a University of Kentucky network as an example of how a coordinated workflow can change referral patterns. “At the University of Kentucky, we have a statewide coordinated stroke network across 44 sites,” he said. “They reduced stroke transfers by 30% after putting in our platform.”

Better triage can also help hospitals avoid transfers that turn out not to be necessary, Ibrahim argued. “If you’re on the other end, the only answer is, you’re worried, you’re not sure, send them,” he said. “There isn’t a more reasonable answer.” That default can impose real costs on patients and families. “You just took a patient from their home three or four hours away, transferred them to a site where they don’t know anybody, discharged them the next day, and now they’re far from home needing to find a way back,” he said. “Their problem wasn’t fixed; they were just told it didn’t need a bigger center.”

Trust also depends on whether clinicians can see why the software flagged a case. “One of the best ways to build trust is transparency about what the algorithm is doing,” Ibrahim said. “We show clinicians exactly what looks suspicious. The clinician can look quickly and say, ‘I agree,’ or, ‘No, that looks like an artifact or motion.'”

The technology has convenience benefits for patients as well, Ibrahim said. “It’s meaningful to patients if you can reassure them it’s safe to stay closer to home,” Ibrahim added. Viz.ai is deployed in roughly 2,000 U.S. hospitals.

Viz.ai also recently announced that it won a Gold Edison Award 2026 for its AI-powered Viz Hemorrhage technology.