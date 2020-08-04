JEOL introduces new compact Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope

JEOL expands its FE SEM product group with the introduction of a compact Field Emission SEM that offers ultrahigh resolution and versatile analytical capabilities at a great value. The new JSM-IT700HR InTouchScope FE SEM is equipped with a large specimen chamber and both High and Low Vacuum modes for managing a wide variety of specimen types in their native state. It can be outfitted with a fully embedded EDS microanalysis system providing “Live EDS” analysis during image observation.

A new electron gun with spatial resolution of 1 nm and the ability to deliver over 300nA of beam current make this microscope suitable for imaging and analysis of nanostructures, electronic products, metals, soft materials, food and biology.

A user-friendly software interface significantly simplifies observation and analysis in SEM, making the power of FE SEM accessible to all levels of users. The IT700HR allows seamless acquisition of data from observation to elemental analysis and subsequent reporting. A “Zeromag” function links an optical image, SEM images and EDS data for an instant map of analysis positions. Expanded functionality includes automated montage, movie capture of the live SEM image and compatibility with Python scripting, live web viewing and remote control.

The announcement of the new IT700HR coincides with the opening of Microscopy & Microanalysis 2020, and the new SEM will be available for online demonstrations at JEOL USA during the week of #MM2020Virtual and at any other scheduled times. JEOL introduced its new JSM-IT800 series earlier this summer.

For more information, visit jeolusa.com.