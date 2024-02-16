Joint Communication Architecture for Unmanned Systems (JCAUS) Security/Cyber Module End Cryptographic Unit is today’s R&D 100 of the day

MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s JCAUS SCM ECU transforms the development landscape for uncrewed systems that handle sensitive information. It opens the tradespace to small and emerging businesses, which are often sources of innovation. It is the first crypto device to provide highly secure communications for a wide range of uncrewed systems within the JCAUS architecture, which the DoD officially standardized in 2022. Adherence to JCAUS means the SCM is built on industry standards for easy integration with commodity hardware and delivers a strong set of well-thought-out capabilities for future use cases. These capabilities include innovative key management for secure encryption of classified data without keyfill using a certificate-based key-distribution scheme, remote unlock, and a configurable bypass function to decouple the crypto from the radio.