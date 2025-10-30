Kaman Precision Products introduces KD-2306 non-contact displacement sensing system

Kaman Precision Products announced the KD-2306, a single-channel, multipurpose, noncontact displacement-sensing system. When paired with a supported dual- or single-coil sensor, the unit is intended for static and dynamic measurements in research and development, the company said.

The KD-2306 supports dual and single-coil sensors. Its DIN rail-mount interface is designed for integration into OEM equipment and industrial control systems. Terminal I/O connections and auto-synchronization features allow for system expansion. Output options include analog DC (0-10 VDC standard), 4-20 mA, single-ended, bipolar and differential voltage. Front-panel coarse and fine calibration controls are included. The system is RoHS-compliant and CE-marked.

Kaman says the KD-2306 offers 0.01% full-scale (FS) resolution and a frequency response up to 50 kHz (-3 dB point). The device’s nonlinearity is under 1% FS, with thermal sensitivity compensation to as low as 0.02% FS/°F, according to the company. Factory calibration ships with a NIST-traceable certificate, and onboard potentiometers enable user recalibration for zero, gain and linearity. The electronics operate from 0°C to 55°C and can be stored between -55°C and 105°C.

Options include extended sensor cables, special calibration ranges, temperature compensation (including for cryogenic applications) and custom sensor designs. Accessories include power supplies, micrometer calibration fixtures and ceramic calibration spacers. The company also offers microseal moisture-resistance treatments.

Kaman markets the KD-2306 as an alternative to displacement devices such as LVDTs, air gauges, dial indicators and micrometers for R&D applications.