Lab equipment is 23.5% more expensive than it was in January 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index for Laboratory Analytical Instruments has climbed from 159.6 in January 2020 to 197.1 in February 2026. That is a 23.5% increase that affects procurement benchmarking, capital budgets, and competitive intelligence across the R&D sector.

The index was perfectly flat through much of 2020 and 2021, as COVID froze procurement cycles for many labs. The real acceleration began in early 2022, when supply chain disruptions pushed prices up 6.6% in a single calendar year, marking the steepest annual gain in the series. The compounding has continued at 3–5% annually since, with a spike in late 2025 and early 2026.

The tariff escalation

That late-2025 uptick in the PPI may be the calm before the storm. In June 2025, the White House doubled Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, and the U.S. Trade Representative expanded tariffs on Chinese imports to cover electronics, plastics, and other materials that labs depend on. By April 2025, China-origin lab goods faced cumulative tariffs as high as 145%, with a universal 10% baseline applied to most other imports.

Science reported that China, Canada, and Mexico — the three largest U.S. trading partners — are deeply involved in lab instrument manufacturing, and that the tariffs had thrown equipment sellers into chaos. As of mid-2025, the effective ceiling on China-made lab equipment sat at 55%, rising to 70% for steel-heavy instruments, with further reciprocal-tariff increases possible after the pause on higher rates expired.

The downstream effects are already visible in procurement workflows. Lab Manager reported that procurement specialists have begun writing tariff-adjustment clauses into equipment contracts, and that equipment quotes are expiring faster as vendors hedge against further policy shifts. For any institution comparing bids or benchmarking instrument pricing across fiscal years, this creates a moving target that historical PPI data alone may not fully capture.