Leica Biosystems launches next-gen cryostat with faster cooling, lower energy use



The CM1950 Cryostat with DualEcoTec Cooling System targets histology lab bottlenecks with sharply improved thermal performance and a near-zero GWP refrigerant.

Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company, announced the global launch (Feb. 11, 2026) of the Leica CM1950 Cryostat with DualEcoTec Cooling System. Leica is positioning the unit as a response to common histology workflow friction points, including cooling delays, energy use, and operator comfort during long sectioning sessions.



The system’s headline claims center on thermal performance. Leica says the CM1950 Cryostat with DualEcoTec Cooling System is designed to smoothe histology workflows, pairing faster cooling with a refrigerant listed as near-zero in global warming potential. The company says the improvements translate to reduced setup time and shorter case durations.

On the sustainability front, the CM1950 is the first cryostat in its class to use a next-generation refrigerant with near-zero global warming potential, according to Leica. The company also claims up to 50% lower energy consumption versus prior models.



Leica is also pitching the system on ergonomic and environmental grounds. The company says heat emissions are reduced by 33% and noise levels by 50%. Ergonomic design changes aim to reduce fatigue during extended cutting sessions.

“This breakthrough significantly reduces waiting times while ensuring consistent temperature control and reliable, high-quality sections,” said Naveen Chandra, VP and General Manager of Digital Pathology & Innovation at Leica Biosystems in a release.

The CM1950 with DualEcoTec Cooling System is designated for in vitro diagnostic use.