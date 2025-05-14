Wetzlar, Germany–based Leica Microsystems has introduced a new line of upright microscopes known as Visoria B, Visoria M, and Visoria P built for labs where a “quick look” often turns into an hour at the bench. By electronically capturing every objective change and reducing the force needed to move the stage or adjust focus, the company hopes to ease the neck, shoulder and eye strain common in routine pathology, quality-control, and geology workflows.

The three lines have different focus areas. Visoria B targets the daily histology tasks of clinical, veterinary and botanical labs. Visoria M is tuned for brightfield and contrast inspection of metals, circuit boards and polymers in industrial or materials-science settings. Visoria P adds a full polarization toolkit for mineralogists and anyone studying anisotropic or birefringent specimens.

Trade eyepieces for a screen

Each model ships in a “digital” version that replaces binocular tubes with an integrated camera and tablet. Operators can capture, annotate and archive images directly on the touchscreen.

Electronically encoded objective turrets and contrast modules let the microscope record magnification, filter choice and illumination level the instant the user makes a change. Illumination settings reapply themselves after every magnification switch, eliminating extra knob turns. Control runs through Leica’s Enersight platform, the same interface found on the company’s Emspira and Ivesta inspection stations. One software environment spans multiple instrument types.

Ergonomic and software features

Low-placed controls, adjustable viewing angles and screen-based observation reflect current research on reducing repetitive-strain injuries. Height-adjustable, symmetric stage controls; liftable focus knobs; and tunable stage-drive torque help users maintain a neutral posture during marathon sessions.

If Visoria M delivers faster, less tiring inspection, steps such as defect mapping or phase identification could move more quickly from lab bench to design decision.