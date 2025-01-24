Nenovision’s LiteScope 2.5 represents an inventive AFM-in-SEM technology, especially for nanoscale analysis. Its unique integration of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and Scanning Force Microscopy (SEM) capabilities allows site-specific, multimodal correlative analysis, making advanced research accessible to various industries. Key features include self-sensing probe technology, seamless SEM integration without modifications, and AI-driven image correlation, enhancing precision, efficiency, and user experience. The system is compatible with 80% of major manufacturers’ scanning electron microscopes (SEMs), allowing for rapid deployment and interchangeability. LiteScope 2.5 also features a unique load lock probe and sample exchange, protecting sensitive materials and speeding up throughput. It is thus suited for applications like battery materials research and semiconductor failure analysis. Institutions such as Arizona State University, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and CEITEC Nano Research Infrastructure have backed the LiteScope 2.5’s feature set.