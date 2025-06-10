Researchers in Korea have developed a method to synthesize a polyester and polyamide hybrid polymer with a tensile strength of 109 MPa. The polymer decomposes by 92% in 12 months in marine environments. The research team published their findings in Advanced Materials.

A possible substitute for nylon

Nylon-based products such as fishing nets degrade exceptionally slowly in marine environments. According to the UN, 66% of marine animals are threatened by discarded fishing gear, including nylon nets. Nylon-6 can last thousands of years in the ocean and waterways, according to Northwestern University.

The new polyester-amide (PEA) polymer, developed at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT), maintains the strength and flexibility of nylon while being biodegradable. The material can be used for products including textiles, fishing nets, and food packaging. The PEA has a tensile strength of 109 MPa, comparable to nylon’s 78 MPa.

A single PEA fiber strand can lift 10 kg. When woven into fabrics, the PEA withstood temperatures up to 150 ° C.

Dr. Sungbae Park, a senior researcher on the team, stated:

The key achievement is that this material overcomes the limitations of conventional biodegradable plastics while offering nylon-level performance

Polyester-amide polymer synthesis

Previously, the synthesis of polyester-amide polymers used toxic organic solvents. In their research, this team created a new two-step process that eliminates these toxic solvents. This new method is compatible with existing polyester manufacturing facilities, requiring only minor modifications.

The PEA is synthesized using long-chain dicarboxylic acids from castor oil and caprolactam derivatives from recycled nylon 6, making the synthesis sustainable. The emissions of this synthesis are only one-third of the emissions involved in the production of nylon 6. The synthesis of nylon 6 releases 8-11 kg CO 2 eq/kg while the synthesis of the new PEA releases 2.3-2.6 kg CO 2 eq/kg.

Biodegradable plastics

Existing biodegradable plastics decompose much more slowly than this new PEA. For example, PBS decomposes only 35.9% in 12 months. Other biodegradable plastics decompose even more slowly than PBS; PLA decomposes only 0.1% in 12 months, and PBAT decomposes 21.1%.

Additionally, existing biodegradable plastics are not as strong as the new PEA material. PBS, PLA and PBAT have tensile strengths of 34, 50-70, and 21 MPa, respectively.

Commercialization

The research team expects industrial adoption of this new biodegradable PEA polymer within the next two years.

The research could help pave the way toward the commercialization of biodegradable engineering plastics and “will significantly contribute to solving the global marine plastic pollution crisis,” according to KRICT President Young-Kuk Lee.