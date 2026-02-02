Marktech expands large-area silicon photodiode portfolio for spectroscopy, medical diagnostics

Marktech Optoelectronics has expanded its silicon photodiode portfolio with new large-area detectors targeting optical instrumentation, spectroscopy and analytical measurement applications.

The Latham, NY-based company’s new single-element and quadrant silicon photodiode devices are designed to improve signal capture, alignment tolerance, and signal-to-noise ratio in demanding optical systems. Available in multiple package styles and active area sizes, the detectors support applications spanning industrial sensing, medical diagnostics, and laboratory analytical instruments.

Large-area photodiodes offer advantages in systems where maximizing light collection is critical, especially in spectroscopy applications where weak signals require high sensitivity and low noise performance. The expanded portfolio gives OEMs flexibility to optimize detector selection while simplifying optical and mechanical design integration.

Marktech showcased and discussed the new lineup for attendees at SPIE Photonics West 2026 in San Francisco from Jan 17 to 22 (the exhibition was Jan 20–22).