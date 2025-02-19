Unsurprisingly, a state with several of the country’s top higher education institutions, including one of the highest-ranked technology colleges in the U.S., would be the first to establish a central AI hub. This center is currently offering incentives for industry collaboration to stimulate innovation.

MassTech has launched the Massachusetts AI Models Innovation Challenge, offering up to $1 million in grants to develop or adapt domain-specific AI models that can accelerate scientific breakthroughs, create new commercial applications, or provide public benefits. Eligible entities — primarily Massachusetts-based nonprofits, universities, or research institutions — are encouraged to collaborate with industry and must contribute a 25% match of the requested funds. This challenge is part of a broader effort to spark AI innovation in the healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and climate tech sectors.

This initiative stems from the newly established Massachusetts AI Hub, which Governor Maura Healey announced on December 19, 2024. Housed at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), the AI Hub will coordinate key AI research and development assets, including high-performance computing resources, data repositories, and interdisciplinary collaboration. It builds on recommendations from the Healey-Driscoll administration’s Strategic AI Task Force, which identified opportunities for AI to drive economic growth and solve pressing societal challenges.

“We are building on Massachusetts’ longstanding legacy of innovation. Through the AI Hub, we will set the standard for AI development by supporting trailblazing research, attracting and retaining top AI talent, and transforming our state into the global leader in applied AI innovation.” —Governor Healey

A core aspect of the AI Hub’s launch is its partnership with the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center (MGHPCC) in Holyoke. This collaboration, supported by more than $100 million in joint investments over five years, seeks to expand the availability of sustainable supercomputing resources for institutions and businesses statewide.

MassTech CEO Carolyn Kirk highlighted the importance of bringing together industry, academia, and government: “We want to understand how artificial intelligence can advance our shared priorities and unlock a new future for innovation and technology in our state.”

Many other states have pockets of advanced AI research, often centered on flagship universities or collaborations with major industries. What sets Massachusetts’ approach apart is the formalized, statewide AI Hub that coordinates public funding, high-performance computing resources, workforce development, and industry partnerships under one roof — an arrangement aimed at making AI a strategic, cross-sector growth engine rather than relying on individual university or company initiatives alone.

Applications for the MA AI Models Innovation Challenge opened on January 13 and are due by February 28, 2025. Award notifications are expected in May 2025. MassTech’s website has more details.