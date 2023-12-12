MAVEN, online glucose and lactate-monitoring device, is R&D 100 winner of the day

908 Devices is developing devices for scientists to enhance their process understanding and accelerate workflows. For cell culture and fermentation processes, the company’s online MAVEN device precisely measures glucose and lactate while preserving sample integrity. It eliminates manual sampling from a bioreactor with its novel aseptic sampling approach, which saves operator time, reduces contamination risk, and preserves expensive media and products. MAVEN is GMP-compliant, has a small footprint in any lab, and is incredibly easy to use. In addition, its ability to precisely monitor nutrient and metabolite concentrations even at very low levels makes it particularly beneficial to cell therapy applications where tight control of cell culture conditions is vital. As more advanced therapies enter the pipeline, there is an increasing need for simple, automated online devices like MAVEN for measuring and monitoring critical process parameters and product quality attributes.