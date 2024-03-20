MercLok P-640 Amendment for Mercury Remediation is today’s R&D 100 winner of the day

Mercury is a highly hazardous element with acute and long-term human toxicity. Mercury exists in elemental, ionic, and organic forms, cycling through air, water, and soil. Industrial activities, including mining and chemical processes, have led to highly concentrated soil and water contamination. This widespread problem is currently managed by mechanical “dig and haul” methods and chemical treatments that provide temporary mitigation. Albemarle Amendments‘ MercLok P-640 is a novel amendment poised to disrupt the remediation industry by providing a long-term solution to the mercury problem. The product has been field-tested with traditional remediation methods, such as soil mixing and permeable reactive barriers, and is effective at immobilizing multiple mercury species.