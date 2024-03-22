Micrometer-based, Customized Production System Technology is today’s R&D 100 winner of the day

The accuracy, stability, and reliability of machine tools are crucial in precision machining. Adding intelligent capabilities to machine tools, such as online accuracy detection, cutting heat compensation, cutting chatter monitoring, and early warning systems, can be powerful tools to enhance product competitiveness. Safety concerns are paramount when it comes to human life, especially in the aircraft sector where machine tools are used to manufacture parts. Quality control is critical in the production process since any flaw in a part endangers the lives of passengers. Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)‘s Micro-CPS technology optimizes machine tool processing, improves processing efficiency, and enhances airplane part production yield while protecting passenger safety. Achieving micron-scale machining accuracy is challenging, but ITRI Micro-CPS technology has successfully overcome these challenges.