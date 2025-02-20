Microsoft has unveiled Majorana 1, a new quantum chip built on what the company calls its Topological Core architecture. Engineers say the design could lead to quantum machines with up to one million qubits, a size necessary to tackle complex problems in fields like chemistry, manufacturing, and environmental sustainability.

Moving beyond conventional qubits

At the heart of Majorana 1 lies a “topoconductor,” a specially engineered material capable of housing Majorana particles, which can offer more stable and scalable qubits. Qubits are the fundamental data units of quantum computing, but they are notoriously fragile. Microsoft’s approach is intended to reduce error rates at the hardware level, thereby making quantum systems more practical and robust.

“We took a step back and said, ‘Okay, let’s invent the transistor for the quantum age. What properties does it need to have?’” — Chetan Nayak, Microsoft Technical Fellow

Microsoft sees these topological qubits as an evolutionary step similar to the role semiconductors played in the rise of today’s smartphones and computers. The company has been pursuing the topological qubit design for years, describing it as a “high-risk, high-reward” endeavor that is now showing promise. A recent paper in Nature details how Microsoft researchers formed and measured these exotic quantum states accurately — crucial milestones on the path to practical quantum computing.

Practical implications

A one-million-qubit system could theoretically solve problems beyond the scope of current supercomputers. According to Microsoft:

Materials Science : Quantum computers might model corrosion and cracks at an atomic level, enabling the creation of self-healing materials for bridges, airplanes, and everyday items like smartphones.

: Quantum computers might model corrosion and cracks at an atomic level, enabling the creation of self-healing materials for bridges, airplanes, and everyday items like smartphones. Pollution and Plastics : They could find universal catalysts to break down plastics or convert carbon dioxide into harmless byproducts, helping to address environmental challenges.

: They could find universal catalysts to break down plastics or convert carbon dioxide into harmless byproducts, helping to address environmental challenges. Healthcare and Agriculture: More precise enzyme modeling could lead to drug discovery or soil fertility breakthroughs, potentially boosting food production and disease management.

“Whatever you’re doing in the quantum space needs to have a path to a million qubits. If it doesn’t, you’re going to hit a wall before you can solve the really important problems.” — Nayak

Engineering a new state of matter

The “topoconductor” used in Majorana 1 is based on indium arsenide and aluminum, materials painstakingly combined atom by atom. This meticulous process is designed to create and stabilize Majorana particles, which do not occur naturally. Microsoft’s team emphasizes that measuring and controlling these qubits digitally — rather than through delicate analog tuning — greatly simplifies hardware requirements. With eight topological qubits so far, the chip itself can fit in a person’s hand and operate inside standard quantum refrigeration systems.

“It’s one thing to discover a new state of matter. It’s another to take advantage of it to rethink quantum computing at scale.” — Nayak

Backing and partnerships

Microsoft is one of two companies moving to the final phase of DARPA’s Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) program, aimed at accelerating quantum technologies that could eventually outperform their cost of operation. The company also collaborates with Quantinuum and Atom Computing on near-term quantum projects, and offers tools through Azure Quantum to help developers experiment with AI, high-performance computing, and quantum platforms.

“From the start we wanted to make a quantum computer for commercial impact, not just thought leadership. We knew we needed a new qubit. We knew we had to scale.” — Matthias Troyer, Microsoft Technical Fellow

Future outlook

While a fully functional, million-qubit quantum computer is still years away, Microsoft says this technology provides a clearer path to scale than other approaches. Ultimately, the company envisions a future where quantum computers can solve chemical and material challenges in a fraction of the time. Combined with AI, these systems may allow scientists and engineers to design new molecules, structures, or products “right the first time,” eliminating costly trial and error.

Although numerous technical challenges persist, Majorana 1 and its Topological Core provide a preview of how quantum computing might eventually tackle essential tasks for real-world industries — from environmental protection to advanced manufacturing — within a timeline that some experts assert could arrive “in years, not decades.”